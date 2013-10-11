Preview: Coyotes at Flyers

After three lackluster losses brought about the firing of Peter Laviolette, the Philadelphia Flyers showed a spark en route to making Craig Berube a winner in his coaching debut. Philadelphia attempts to build off the momentum on Friday, when it hosts the Phoenix Coyotes, who are in the midst of a five-game road trip (1-2-0). A no-nonsense tough guy, Berube’s hard-nosed style was evident on Tuesday as the Flyers muscled their way to a 2-1 victory over Florida.

“With the career he had, the type of player he was, he’s not going to take anything from people,” goaltender Steve Mason said of Berube. Phoenix certainly was on the receiving end of some punishment as it dropped lopsided decisions to both San Jose and the New York Islanders before rebounding on Thursday. Defenseman Michael Stone scored with 4:47 remaining in the third period to snap a tie as the Coyotes posted a 4-2 triumph over Detroit.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (2-2-0): Mike Smith turned aside 28 shots against the Red Wings but has fallen victim to the Flyers in each of his last five meetings. Thomas Greiss may receive his first start after stopping 7-of-8 shots in relief of Smith against the Islanders on Tuesday. Offseason acquisition Mike Ribeiro, who is off to a sluggish start, notched an assist on Thursday for his first point with his new team.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-3-0): Mason arguably has been the Flyers’ brightest star in 2013-14, recording a 2.02 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage to keep Philadelphia’s sputtering offense within earshot. The netminder is expected to get the call on Friday despite winning just three of his nine career decisions versus Phoenix. Berube took issue with the team’s ailing power play - and with good reason, since it’s converting at a 10.5-percent clip (26th-best in the league).

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix’s power play is just marginally better (11.1) - tied for 24th-best in the league.

2. Captain Claude Giroux has been held off the scoresheet for the Flyers, who have mustered all of five goals in four games.

3. Coyotes D Rostislav Klesla blocked two shots and delivered three hits in his season debut on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Flyers 2