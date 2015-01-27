Preview: Coyotes at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers showed some fight in their last outing before the All-Star break and have a chance to go on a run when they host the skidding Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday in the first of four straight home games. Philadelphia has enjoyed six days off since outlasting Pittsburgh in a testy overtime battle. Blizzard Colbie could impact Tuesday’s matchup, although Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said Monday afternoon that he believes the game will go on as scheduled.

As expected, Philadelphia will be without forward Zac Rinaldo, who on Monday was suspended eight games for charging and boarding Penguins defenseman Kris Letang a week ago. The Coyotes are mired in a six-game losing streak and the only thing standing between them and the Western Conference basement is lowly Edmonton. Arizona has scored only nine times during the skid and saw its fortunes take a turn for the worse when leading goal scorer Mikkel Boekder underwent surgery to remove his spleen on Jan. 18.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE COYOTES (16-25-5): Offense is not the only issue for Arizona, which has also surrendered 24 goals during the 0-5-1 slide and were pummeled at Chicago 6-1 in the final game before the break. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who collected an assist in the All-Star Game, has been one of the bright spots in a bleak season with a league-high six game-winning goals while leading NHL defensemen in power-play tallies (eight). Conversely, starting netminder Mike Smith has already reached 20 losses and allowed at least three goals in eight of his last 10.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (19-22-7): Jakub Voracek put an exclamation point on his career year with a dazzling performance at the All-Star Game on Sunday, pumping in three goals and adding three assists to match Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux’s record for the most points in the NHL’s midseason showcase. “The last few days have been ... the most fun in hockey that I’ve ever had,” said Voracek, who leads the league in points (56) and assists (39). Starting netminder Steve Mason, sidelined since Jan. 10 with a knee injury, is “under the weather” and questionable to return Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Voracek is six points shy of matching his career high established last season.

2. Coyotes C Antoine Vermette has one goal in 10 games since scoring twice in a 4-2 victory over Philadelphia on Dec. 29.

3. The Flyers promoted C Ryan White to take the spot of Rinaldo while Arizona recalled F Lucas Lessio and D Andrew Campbell.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Coyotes 3