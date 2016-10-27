Preview: Coyotes at Flyers

The Arizona Coyotes gave their home fans a thrill with a season-opening victory over the Philadelphia Flyers before packing their bags to begin a six-game road trip. Five deflating losses followed for the Coyotes, who look to stop the bleeding and complete a season sweep of the Flyers on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

"You're learning about your team, but there's lessons that are preventable - and that's the thing that's bothersome right now," coach Dave Tippett told the Arizona Republic of the Coyotes, who are off the worst start in franchise history. Philadelphia has been known for its slow starts in recent years, but came on with a late flourish on Tuesday as it erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to Buffalo before posting a 4-3 victory in a shootout. Captain Claude Giroux, who scored in the bonus format, notched his league-leading eighth assist to extend his point streak to six games. Fighting back from multi-goal deficits is nothing new for the Flyers, who have at least evened the score in such situations on four occasions this season - including erasing Arizona's two-goal lead before the Coyotes claimed a 4-3 overtime win on Oct. 15.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-5-0): Signed to a three-year, $10 million deal in the summer, Jamie McGinn set up Jordan Martinook's goal and logged 14:22 of ice time in his season debut on Tuesday in a 5-3 setback to New Jersey. "I never like watching hockey games,” said McGinn, who was sidelined with an upper-body injury. “I want to be a part of it. I'm paid to play, and I want to be a big part of this team. First five games were pretty frustrating." Struggling goaltender Louis Domingue (0-4-0, 5.03 goals-against average, .851 save percentage) could say the same thing about his first four this season heading into Thursday's start versus Philadelphia, against which he yielded four goals in his lone career encounter.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (3-3-1): Travis Konecny may have sparked Philadelphia's comeback with his first NHL goal on Tuesday, but the 19-year-old told Philly.com on Wednesday that he's fueled by his own fire. "I've been told it's not a nine-game tryout, but I'm still treating it that way," said Konecny, who also has five assists and a plus-3 rating. "I have to work hard every single day and make sure I’m doing things properly. I'm not going to sit back and relax and think the spot's mine." Steve Mason is expected to get the nod on Thursday and owns a 5-9-1 mark against Arizona, versus which he yielded four goals on 35 shots on Oct. 15.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia F Dale Weise is eligible to return after serving a three-game suspension.

2. Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who scored twice on Tuesday, also tallied in the first encounter versus the Flyers and logged 31:46 of ice time - the most by a skater this season.

3. Philadelphia will honor the majority of the members of the team's Hall of Fame prior to the contest as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Flyers 2