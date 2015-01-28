Flyers beats Coyotes in rare shootout win

PHILADELPHIA -- Coming off the All-Star break, the Philadelphia Flyers saw a pair of fresh sights on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Goalie Steve Mason made his an unexpected return and the team earned a rare shootout victory -- just its second in seven tries -- with a 4-3 decision over the Arizona Coyotes.

Right winger Wayne Simmonds scored the only goal of the shootout on a nifty move, while Mason entered just 5:50 into the first period after being sidelined since Jan. 10 with a lower-body injury and the flu.

”I kind of froze (Coyotes goalie Mike Smith) and I had a lot more of the net, too,“ Simmonds said of his shootout game-winner. ”That’s our second (shootout win) in a row now. It’s always nice to get the extra point. I thought we played well tonight. It was good to get the second point, obviously.

For Philadelphia (20-22-7), the victory is its second straight and third in the last four games. Meanwhile, Arizona (16-25-6) has lost seven straight (0-6-1), a stretch in which it has been outscored 28-12 and hasn’t won since Jan. 8.

“We wanted to come out here and get a win, because what we did in Chicago (6-1 loss to Blackhawks) was kind of embarrassing,” Coyotes center Tobias Rieder said. “I think we worked hard and there was a couple good things in our game, still a couple bad things, but we just have to build on the good things.”

After Flyers backup goalie Ray Emery allowed two goals on the first four shots, coach Craig Berube decided to yank him in favor of Mason.

“I‘m sure Ray didn’t want that first goal to go in,” Berube said. “I just made a change. I thought we needed something to boost us, give us some life.”

It sure did.

Following Arizona’s early surge with goals from defenseman Connor Murphy and right winger Martin Erat, the Flyers rallied behind Mason to take a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

Simmonds began the comeback with a power-play goal midway through the first period before center R.J. Umberger and defenseman Michael Del Zotto scored in the second to snare Philadelphia the advantage.

But it was brief.

After Del Zotto scored with 61 seconds remaining in the second on a shot deflected off the crossbar and past Smith, right winger Tobias Rieder got behind the Flyers defense to score a breakaway goal 23 seconds later.

”That’s a big goal late in the second period,“ Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. ”I thought we played solid in the third, but it’s too bad we couldn’t get the extra point in the shootout.

“Still, some turnovers, some poor penalties -- our margin for error is slim, so we have to take those out of our game. But certainly some things to build on in that game and some things to correct.”

Rieder’s marker was Mason’s only blemish in his return, as he recovered by stopping defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and center Antoine Vermette in the shootout.

“It wasn’t exactly the plan I had going into the night, but it’s almost easier that way, just to get thrown in, not expecting anything and just going out and playing,” Mason said of coming back and improving to 9-12. “With the long layoff, there’s obviously room for improvement. Tonight was the guys in front of me that won the game. It was their effort from start to finish really that won the game and allowed me to kind of get my feet back under me.”

Smith picked up the tough-luck loss to drop to 7-21 on the season despite making 39 saves.

“We talked about how the game against Chicago wasn’t acceptable,” Smith said. “Guys definitely jumped in tonight and did a lot of things well. Obviously disappointed with the outcome.”

And that’s because of the heroics of Simmonds and Mason when the Flyers needed it most.

”Well, it’s a heckuva game by (Mason) to battle through it and I think some of us we were surprised he was even backing up today,“ Umberger said. ”It’s good to have him back. He’s a heckuva goalie. It just shows the desperation that we have as a team. We couldn’t get down 3-0. We needed to spark the team. It wasn’t even like I thought we were flat. We just gave up two goals. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.

“Got the two points. That’s all that matters.”

NOTES: Coyotes RW Shane Doan tallied two assists in the loss. ... Flyers RW Jakub Voracek added to his NHL-leading point total (57) with an assist. ... Flyers C Zac Rinaldo started the first game of an eight-game suspension for charging and boarding Penguins D Kris Letang during a game on Jan. 20. To fill his roster spot, the Flyers called up C Ryan White on Monday from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. ... Coyotes leading goal-scorer LW Mikkel Boedker will miss the team’s five-game road trip while he recovers from a ruptured spleen suffered Jan. 18. Boedker, who has 14 goals and 14 assists (28 points) this season, is considered week to week. ... With LW Michael Raffl out (illness), the Flyers called up RW Petr Straka on Tuesday from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley to make his NHL debut. ... Coyotes LW Lucas Lessio and D Andrew Campbell were recalled by Arizona on Monday from AHL affiliate Portland. Entering Tuesday, Lessio had played nine games for Arizona this season and Campbell had played one.