Flyers reach milestones in win

PHILADELPHIA -- Center Claude Giroux just wanted to be a part of the gang again.

With left winger Jakub Voracek out Saturday because of a lower-body injury, the gang needed its captain more than ever and Giroux responded with a special return to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 at Wells Fargo Center.

Giroux, who missed three straight games with an upper-body injury, scored a goal for his 500th career NHL point, while defenseman Mark Streit ripped off three assists in the first period to reach 400 lifetime points.

“It’s a good honor to be able to get that many points,” Giroux said. “It’s obviously fun, but the win feels a lot better.”

The milestone performances led the Flyers (28-22-11) to consecutive wins for the first time since Jan. 27-Feb. 4, when they won three straight. Philadelphia, which entered Saturday three points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, has won the first two games of its six-game homestand.

“When you don’t do anything for a week, it gets pretty long,” Giroux said. “To be back on the ice and battle with your teammates to get a win, there’s nothing better than that.”

The Coyotes (27-29-6) are on another downward spiral, losing their fifth in a row for the third time this season. Arizona has lost the first four games of a five-game road trip and began Saturday eight points out of a playoff spot.

“We’re trying to find something here, trying to find some wins,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “Just coming up short.”

Michal Neuvirth made 29 saves and picked up his 15th win for the Flyers.

Louis Dominque made his 10th straight appearance for Arizona and also made 29 saves, but surrendered three goals in the first and the Coyotes could never fully recover.

“Instead of finding ways to win hockey games, we’re finding ways to lose right now,” Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “We played pretty good. We had a lot of good chances in their zone. Obviously, that’s not going to be enough these days. We have to keep working hard. It’s frustrating for sure.”

Philadelphia capitalized on a team allowing 3.07 goals per game by getting three in a span of about nine minutes, including two 40 seconds apart.

Center Scott Laughton got the Flyers started on a leak out, receiving a perfect dump pass from center Nick Cousins that eluded two Coyotes. Laughton made a pair of moves before shooting five-hole on Domingue for a 1-0 lead at 9:30.

“It was a great pass by Nick Cousins,” Laughton said. “I just saw the defense stepped up and tried to get behind him and it worked out.”

Four minutes later, Arizona right winger Brad Richardson netted an equalizer with a snap shot from one knee after taking a cross-ice feed left winger Max Domi.

Shortly after, the Flyers regained their advantage and doubled it with rapid-fire markers from Giroux and center Sam Gagner at 17:41 and 18:21, respectively.

Giroux lit the lamp with a power-play blast just outside the circle, while Gagner scored off a rush after the puck took an advantageous bounce between the referee and the side boards. For Gagner, a former Coyote, it was his third goal in the last four games.

Streit facilitated the first period, recording his three assists for his second three-helper game of the season, while giving himself career points No. 398, 399 and 400.

“First, it’s great to get the win,” Streit said. “On a personal note, 400 points in this league, it’s a big achievement and it’s a big honor to play here for the Flyers. It’s important, but right now, we’re in a playoff chase and that’s more important than any personal achievement.”

Arizona cut into the deficit 6:33 into the third period with a goal from Ekman-Larsson, but the Flyers sealed it at 17:15 on a three-on-one rush as right winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare tapped home a rebound.

“(Giroux) stepped back in and did his job,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol said. “And everybody else went right back to work.”

NOTES: Flyers RW Jakub Voracek was out with an upper-body injury, ending his iron-man streak at 286 games, which was Philadelphia’s leading active mark. Voracek, who missed practice Friday as a “maintenance day,” was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot and will be re-evaluated Monday. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan took over 24th place in all-time NHL games played by appearing in his 1,447th contest. He trails former RW Teemu Selanne (1,451) by four games for 23rd on the list. ... Flyers C Claude Giroux returned to the lineup after missing three straight games with an upper-body injury. The captain entered the game leading Philadelphia in points. ... Coyotes D Nicklas Grossmann played his first game in Philadelphia since being traded from the Flyers to Arizona during the offseason. Grossmann played parts of four seasons with the Flyers, appearing in 198 games and compiling 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists). In the deal, Philadelphia acquired C Sam Gagner, who played 81 games for the Coyotes last season, his only ones in Arizona.