Preview: Coyotes at Hurricanes

The Phoenix Coyotes look to conclude their five-game road trip by continuing their winning streak against Eastern Conference opponents when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon. After being outscored 10-2 by San Jose and the New York Islanders to open the road trip, Phoenix defeated Detroit and Philadelphia on consecutive nights. The Coyotes got solid performances in net from Mike Smith and backup Thomas Greiss in the victories, with the latter stopping 36 shots on Friday against the Flyers.

Carolina opened a three-game homestand against Western Conference foes with a shootout loss to Los Angeles on Friday. The Hurricanes have yet to lose in regulation at home, posting a 1-0-2 record at PNC Arena. Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin has made a strong case for more playing time with wins in each of his first two starts, but Cam Ward made 36 saves against the Kings and likely will be in net Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, KTVK (Phoenix), SportSouth (Carolina)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (3-2-0): Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the game-winning goal against Philadelphia and has three points in five games to start the first season of his five-year, $33-million contract. Radim Vrbata and Martin Hanzal have found chemistry on the Coyotes’ top scoring line - Hanzal has a team-leading five points and Vrbata leads the club with three goals. Blue-liner Rostislav Klesla is minus-1 in two games since returning from a concussion.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (2-1-2): Jeff Skinner leads the club with six points, while newcomer Nathan Gerbe is making the most of his chance with the team, scoring a team-leading three goals on a team-high 23 shots in the first five games after signing a one-year, two-way deal. Defenseman Justin Faulk has four assists and leads the team in ice time with an average of 24:40 per game. Rookie Elias Lindholm suffered an upper-body injury in Friday’s game and is considered day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix captain Shane Doan has yet to record a point in five games. Doan, who turned 37 on Thursday, has 815 points in 1,251 career contests.

2. Carolina captain Eric Staal is off to a characteristically slow start, with just a goal and an assist on 14 shots and a minus-4 rating despite leading all Hurricanes forwards in ice time.

3. Coyotes LW Paul Bissonnette drew the ire of Flyers fans after Friday’s contest when he ran into G Steve Mason after being cross-checked by RW Zac Rinaldo. Bissonnette is a lightning rod despite averaging a team-low 3:38 of ice time.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Coyotes 3