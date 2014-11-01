Preview: Coyotes at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes return home from a fruitless five-game road trip in search of their first victory when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Carolina is the only team remaining without a victory and will play back-to-back home games against Western Conference opponents on the weekend. The Coyotes opened their four-game Eastern Conference road trip with two losses as they try for their first away victory.

Arizona and the Hurricanes are the two worst teams in the league in terms of goals allowed, with the Coyotes averaging 3.67 and Carolina 3.88. The only team averaging fewer shots than the Hurricanes (25.1) is Buffalo, while Arizona has seven goals in four road games despite scoring three per game at home. Carolina starting netminder Cam Ward trails the league in even-strength save percentage (.829), but Arizona starter Mike Smith has not fared much better with an .869 mark.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Carolina

ABOUT THE COYOTES (3-5-1): Defensemen Keith Yandle and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are Arizona’s two leading scorers with nine points and seven points respectively. Thirteen of those points have come on the power play, where both players average more than five minutes of ice time. Mikkel Boedker has a team-high five goals while David Moss has resumed skating, but is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (0-6-2): Alexander Semin is expected to be a healthy scratch on Saturday after recording two assists in eight games - a far cry from what is expected considering his $7 million salary. Nathan Gerbe will return to the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury and Pat Dwyer is also expected to play. Captain Eric Staal recorded an assist in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing five games with an upper-body injury, but characterized Carolina’s start to the season as “embarrassing.”

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes have not won a home game against the Coyotes since November 2008, losing their last three meetings at Carolina.

2. Arizona has yet to face a Metropolitan Division opponent, while the Hurricanes are 0-3-0 against Pacific Division foes.

3. Carolina hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 5, Hurricanes 3