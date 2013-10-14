FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coyotes 5, Hurricanes 3
#Intel
October 14, 2013 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

Coyotes 5, Hurricanes 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Coyotes 5, Hurricanes 3: Rob Klinkhammer scored twice and captain Shane Doan added a goal and an assist as visiting Phoenix ended its five-game road trip with its third straight victory.

Lauri Korpikoski and Mikkel Boedker also scored for the Coyotes, who were 2-for-5 on the power play. Mike Smith made 31 saves for his second consecutive win.

Riley Nash, Jeff Skinner and captain Eric Staal tallied for Carolina, which fell to 1-1-2 at home. Anton Khudobin stopped 18-of-20 shots before hobbling off the ice midway through the second period with an apparent groin injury.

With the score tied at 2-2 late in the second, Korpikoski finished a crisp passing play by firing a one-timer past Cam Ward (nine saves). Skinner restored the tie with a power-play goal with 57 seconds remaining in the period.

Klinkhammer scored his second of the contest 22 seconds into the third, catching Ward by surprise during an odd-man rush. Doan scored a power-play goal at 7:11 to seal the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Coyotes C Mike Ribeiro recorded an assist for the third straight game. … Carolina rookie C Elias Lindholm missed the game due to an upper-body injury. He is considered day-to-day. ... The Hurricanes went 1-for-9 on the power play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
