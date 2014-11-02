Hurricanes blank Coyotes for first win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- First-year coach Bill Peters had been waiting to present a replica fireman’s helmet to a standout player for the Carolina Hurricanes after winning a game.

He finally got a chance, and it went to goalie Cam Ward after a 25-save performance Saturday night.

Center Elias Lindholm scored two first-period goals and the Hurricanes went on to post their first victory of the season, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 at PNC Arena.

“We’ve been waiting to crack that out,” Peters said of the helmet to symbolize a team victory. “To me, (Ward) gave us a chance to play with the lead with the save he made (during a first-period penalty kill).”

The outcome in front of an announced crowd of 10,870 gave Peters his first victory as an NHL coach. Ward presented the coach with the puck.

Ward recorded his 22nd career shutout -- his first since denying Toronto on March 27, 2012.

“You play this game trying not to get scored on, so to get the shutout is a huge bonus,” Ward said. “This is a huge relief. It has been a rough road up to this point.”

Every other team in the league has at least two wins. The Hurricanes (1-6-2) are behind as all the other teams in the Metropolitan Division owned at least four victories entering the weekend.

The next assignment comes against the defending champion Los Angeles Kings less than 24 hours after their first victory. But at least there’s positive energy for the Hurricanes.

“Just build on it,” center Jeff Skinner said. “There were a lot of good things and it all came together.”

Left winger Jiri Tlusty scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in the second period.

The Coyotes (3-6-1) lost their third game in a row. They matched a season low with 25 shots on goal, with 11 coming in the final period.

“Our execution could be way better,” said Coyotes coach Dave Tippett, whose team has been shut out twice in the last five games. “You have to make a good, solid play and make a shot count.”

The Hurricanes built a 3-0 lead through two periods.

Lindholm notched his first goal of the season, less than four minutes into the game. Lindholm’s next tally came with 2:38 left in the opening period as he collected the puck on a rebound and blasted it past goalie Mike Smith.

“It’s nice to have a lead and have confidence,” Lindholm said. “If you want to score goals, you’d better be around the crease.”

The Hurricanes registered a season-high 35 shots on goal.

Carolina captain Eric Staal, a center, said it was a different tone almost from the game’s start because of the early goal.

“It’s nice to get a lead and the guys were solid all the way through,” Staal said.

Tlusty, who drew the penalty on Arizona defenseman Michael Stone, was rewarded with a goal when he delivered the puck behind Smith, who couldn’t scramble back into position after leaving the net.

“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes,” Tippett said. “We got beat in our own end.”

The second-period power-play goal was the second tally for the Hurricanes in their last 20 opportunities with a man advantage.

Defenseman Justin Faulk notched assists on two of Carolina’s goals.

Smith ended up with 32 saves.

NOTES: RW Alexander Semin, who has been much-maligned with a rating of minus-7 and without a goal through eight games, was a healthy scratch for the first time with the Hurricanes. ... Carolina RW Patrick Dwyer came off injured reserve and played in only his third game of the season. ... Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson skated a team-high 28:20 in a loss at Florida on Thursday and he topped that list with almost 26 minutes of ice time against Carolina. Ekman-Larsson also led the Coyotes with shots on goal Saturday with five in the shutout loss. ... Hurricanes D Tim Gleason played in his 500th game as a member of the organization. ... Arizona plays the final game of its four-game road trip Sunday at Washington. ... The Hurricanes are back in action for another home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.