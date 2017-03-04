Martinook, Doan power Coyotes past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Arizona Coyotes aren't winning all that often this season, but they're embracing their chances when in position for something good.

"Going into the third, we wanted to leave it all out there and we did a good job with that," left winger Jordan Martinook said.

Martinook scored to snap a tie with 10:58 remaining as the Coyotes defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 in a matchup of last-place teams on Friday night at PNC Arena.

Martinook skated unchecked toward the slot and unleashed a shot that Carolina goalie Cam Ward appeared to have trouble initially locating. The goal snapped a seven-game point drought for Martinook.

At this time of the season, it's important for the Coyotes to show some progress and build confidence for the future.

"Every game is about ourselves," Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. "A lot of young players, we're trying to grow our group as much as possible."

Shane Doan added an empty-net, power-play goal with 59 seconds left to clinch the outcome, ending the Coyotes' two-game skid.

Christian Dvorak and Alex Goligoski also scored and goalie Louis Domingue stopped 32 shots for Arizona, which received two assists from Doan. The Coyotes scored on two of their five third-period shots.

The Coyotes won for only the sixth time in 15 situations when a game has been tied after two periods.

"It doesn't always turn your way, but when it does you have to take advantage of it," Domingue said.

Lee Stempniak and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, which is winless in its last four games. Ward finished with 18 saves.

The Coyotes produced their most goals in the last eight games.

"We got a few chances and a couple of them were 'A' chances and we capitalized on them," Tippett said. "We got better as the game went on. Still a little sloppy, but we made some big saves and found a way to win."

In a season that has had its share of perplexing stretches, the Coyotes bounced back after an uneven outing a night earlier in a 6-3 loss at Buffalo.

"There was a lot of frustration from that game," Tippett said. "We found that rhythm and got better as (this game) went on."

Carolina had been strong on home ice earlier this winter, but even that is melting away.

"Just a couple of mistakes," Staal said. "You've got to play physical. We should have been harder on the forecheck, try to create some energy."

For Carolina coach Bill Peters, scoring chances that went for naught because another frustrating aspect of the team's recent perforamnces.

"We never scored early. We had chances," Peters said. "Then we allowed them some transition opportunities."

The score was tied at 2-2 through two periods after Staal provided the only second-period scoring. He scored 90 seconds into the period, basically left alone on the right side to take Teuvo Teravainen's feed.

Dvorak and Goligoski had clear shots on goal without a defender in the way for their goals for Arizona within a six-minute span of the first period.

Dvorak has seven of his 11 goals since the start of February. Goligoski has four goals this season, with three coming within the past month.

Stempniak scored with 49 seconds left in the first period on a deflection of defenseman Jaccob Slavin's delivery for his second goal in three games.

The Coyotes led for only the 18th time through 20 minutes this season, holding a 2-1 edge.

NOTES: RW Radim Vrbata, a former Carolina player, leads the Coyotes in road scoring this season with 21 points. ... LW Jeff Skinner was back in the Carolina lineup after a two-game absence with an upper-body injury. ... The Hurricanes sent C Andrej Nestrasil back to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League after he played less than 10 minutes Wednesday night at Tampa Bay. ... Hurricanes C Jay McClement played in his 900th NHL game. ... Arizona has six short-handed goals this season, the most for the team since the 2010-11 season. ... The teams meet again Sunday in Arizona. ... Friday's game marked the lone home date during a five-game stretch for the Hurricanes.