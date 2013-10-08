Preview: Coyotes at Islanders

Expectations on Long Island are higher than they’ve been in several seasons - which is why not even a 1-0-1 start is good enough to please head coach Jack Capuano as the New York Islanders host the Phoenix Coyotes on Tuesday. New York kicked off its season with a 4-3 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils but fell 3-2 in the bonus format to Columbus despite owning a two-goal lead in the third period. Phoenix is coming off a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Fresh off a playoff appearance on the strength of a sensational road record, Capuano has demanded even more out of his players - and was dismayed at his team’s inability to protect a 2-0 lead against the Blue Jackets. “We got three out of four points (in the first two games), but we have to be doing whatever it takes,” he said. “Keep showing a willingness to compete. For the most part we did, but the guys have to learn that you have to play hard every shift.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CW6 (Phoenix), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-1-0): Everything the Coyotes did well in a season-opening 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers went awry against the Sharks. Phoenix managed just 24 shots in defeat - eight fewer than it racked up against New York - while allowing a whopping 51 just two nights after limiting the Rangers to 24. Netminder Mike Smith kept it simple after the game: “When you give up 50 shots, you’re going to be hard-pressed to win a game on any given night. I kept telling myself to make as many saves as I could because I felt we were coming back.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (1-0-1): Even with just two games in the books, Capuano has plenty on his mind - including how to shape his roster once hard-hitting forward Cal Clutterbuck returns from a leg laceration suffered in the preseason. Rookie Brock Nelson hopes he isn’t part of the shuffle; to his credit, Capuano has praised his play through the opening two games. “It’s been a step up from the preseason,” Nelson told the New York Post. “It’s kind of everything you expect. At this level, everyone is faster, everyone is making more plays. Every aspect of the game goes up.”

OVERTIME

1. Clutterbuck has been cleared by doctors and is expected to return to the lineup this week.

2. The teams split their previous eight meetings, with Phoenix prevailing 5-1 in the last encounter Jan. 7.

3. Coyotes captain Shane Doan has seven goals and eight assists in 18 career games against New York.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Coyotes 2