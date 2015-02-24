Preview: Coyotes at Islanders

The Arizona Coyotes attempt to put an end to their six-game slide when they continue their road trip against the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders on Tuesday. Arizona kicked off its four-game East Coast trek on Monday with a 3-0 setback at New Jersey, marking the eighth time this season it has been shut out. The Coyotes, who have dropped six straight in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27-Feb. 7, 2009, have scored a total of eight goals during their skid.

New York kicked off its four-game homestand with its second defeat in a row, a 4-0 loss to Vancouver on Sunday. The Islanders posted wins in seven of their previous nine contests before suffering consecutive losses for the first time since dropping three straight from Jan. 29-Feb. 3. New York edged the Coyotes 1-0 in Arizona on Nov. 8 as Jaroslav Halak posted a 19-save shutout and Frans Nielsen scored the lone goal with 2:31 remaining in the third period.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-33-7): Dylan Reese hopes to make his season debut against his former team on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defenseman was recalled from Portland of the American Hockey League on Monday but was a healthy scratch in the loss to New Jersey. Reese registered three goals and 14 assists in 74 games with the Islanders from 2009-12 but has not appeared in the NHL since skating in three contests with Pittsburgh in 2012-13.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (39-20-2): Sunday’s loss prevented Halak from setting a new franchise record for victories in a single season. The 29-year-old Slovakian currently is tied for the mark of 31 wins with Billy Smith (1981-82), Chris Osgood (2001-02) and Rick DiPietro (2006-07). New York could be without Nielsen on Tuesday as the Dane suffered an apparent leg injury in the loss to Vancouver.

OVERTIME

1. New York had scored at least five goals in each of its previous three home games before being blanked by the Canucks.

2. The Coyotes conclude their road trip - and the month - with contests against the New York Rangers and Boston before beginning March with a six-game homestand.

3. The Islanders enter Tuesday with a two-point lead over the Rangers in the Metropolitan.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Coyotes 2