Preview: Coyotes at Islanders

The New York Islanders return home from a successful trip to California to host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. New York won two of three in the Golden State, concluding the trek with a 4-1 triumph in Anaheim on Friday.

The West Coast swing may have been just what was needed for the Islanders, who had lost five of six (1-3-2) prior to the excursion. Arizona is continuing its four-game road trip that began with a 5-2 loss at Columbus on Saturday. The setback was only the second in the last six road contests for the Coyotes and ended their three-game overall winning streak. New York won both meetings with Arizona last season, outscoring the Coyotes 6-1 in the process.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-7-1): Captain Shane Doan is expected to play in his 1,412th career game, which will snap a tie with Harry Howell and give him sole possession of 30th place on the all-time list. Arizona recalled left wing Craig Cunningham from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The 25-year-old notched a goal and three assists in 19 games with the Coyotes last season after being claimed off waivers from Boston.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (9-6-3): Brock Nelson enjoyed his time in California last week, registering two goals and two assists in the three games after recording three of each over his first 15 contests this season. Frans Nielsen scored twice against Anaheim to pass Ed Westfall and Benoit Hogue for 25th place on the franchise list with 106 goals. Defenseman Adam Pelech, a 2012 third-round draft pick, made his NHL debut Friday, recording one shot and a plus-1 rating in 13 minutes, 19 seconds of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson is riding a career-high five-game point streak during which he has recorded two goals and three assists.

2. New York RW Kyle Okposo needs one goal to snap a tie with Duane Sutter (121) for sole possession of 18th place on the franchise list.

3. Arizona D Nicklas Grossmann and RW Steve Downie remain sidelined with lower- and upper-body injuries, respectively.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Coyotes 3