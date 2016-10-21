Preview: Coyotes at Islanders

The Arizona Coyotes have been unable to keep things close thus far on their road trip while the New York Islanders have been involved in tight affairs on their homestand. Something will have to give Friday as the Coyotes continue their six-game trek against the Islanders, who are in the middle of a five-game stretch at home.

Arizona lost each of the first two games of its trip by three goals, suffering a 7-4 defeat against Ottawa on Tuesday and dropping a 5-2 decision at Montreal two nights later. The Coyotes allowed the first four goals versus the Canadiens before getting on the board as 18-year-old defenseman Jakob Chychrun netted his first tally in his second NHL contest. New York split the first two games of its homestand, posting a 3-2 overtime victory over Anaheim two days before falling to San Jose by the same score Tuesday. The Islanders could be without Nick Leddy on Friday as the defenseman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-2-0): Goaltender Mike Smith was sent back to Phoenix for further evaluation on his lower-body injury that appeared to be related to his left leg. "We decided to send him back to consult with our doctors there, so they'll continue to evaluate where he's at," coach Dave Tippett told reporters prior to Thursday's loss. Louis Domingue made the start against Montreal and allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Justin Peters, who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (1-3-0): Ryan Pulock was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on an emergency basis as a result of Leddy's injury. The 22-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut last season, recording two goals, two assists and a plus-1 rating in 15 games. Captain John Tavares will overtake Dave Lewis for sole possession of 24th place on the franchise list Friday by playing in his 515th contest and needs three goals to tie Derek King (211) for ninth in team history.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders LW Brock Nelson has recorded two goals and two assists during his season-opening four-game point streak.

2. Arizona LW Jordan Martinook has begun the campaign with a three-game point streak during which he has notched two goals and two assists.

3. New York is 13-1-2 against Western Conference teams at Barclays Center.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Coyotes 2