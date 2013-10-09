Islanders 6, Coyotes 1: Captain John Tavares scored a pair of goals as host New York trounced Phoenix.

Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists for the Islanders, who have earned points in each of their first three games. Michael Grabner and Frans Nielsen added three assists apiece while Evgeni Nabokov turned aside 33 shots.

Martin Hanzal had the lone goal for the Coyotes, while Mike Smith was pulled after allowing five goals on 20 shots over the first two periods.

Already ahead 1-0 on a goal by Peter Regin, the Islanders increased their lead during a 5-on-3 power play at 15:07 of the opening period as Tavares converted a cross-crease pass from Nielsen for his first of the season. Defenseman Matt Donovan’s power-play goal 11:47 into the second made it 3-0 before Phoenix finally countered, as Hanzal’s shot through a defenseman’s legs beat Nabokov to the glove side.

Tavares restored New York’s three-goal lead with just over five minutes remaining in the period as his pass attempt caromed off Phoenix defenseman David Schlemko and past Smith. Colin McDonald’s first of the campaign made it 5-1 just over 2 1/2 minutes later - spelling the end of Smith’s night - and Bailey capped the rout by finishing off a three-way passing play with a shot that eluded Thomas Greiss.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Phoenix has been outscored 10-2 over its last two games. ... Smith came into the night having allowed just three goals in three career games against Islanders, all victories. ... Tavares has 19 goals in 33 career October games.