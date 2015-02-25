(Updated: ADDING: Assist for Mouillierat and two for Kulemin in Para 2.)

Islanders 5, Coyotes 1: Matt Martin ignited a four-goal spurt in a span of less than six minutes early in the third period as host New York halted its two-game skid.

Brock Nelson recorded a goal and an assist, Kael Mouillierat netted his first NHL tally and set up another goal and rookie Anders Lee scored his 20th for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders, who improved to 1-1-0 on their four-game homestand. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk also tallied, Colin McDonald and Nikolay Kulemin each notched a pair of assists and Chad Johnson made 27 saves as New York scored at least five goals for the fourth time in its last five home games.

Mark Arcobello registered the lone goal for the Coyotes, who suffered their seventh consecutive defeat. Mike Smith turned aside 34 shots as Arizona fell to 0-2-0 on its four-game East Coast road trip.

After a scoreless first period, Lee got the Islanders on the board 37 seconds into the middle session with a backhander from the doorstep. Arcobello forged a tie with 4:08 left in the period, beating Johnson high to the stick side from the top of the left faceoff circle, but New York took total control in the third.

Martin began the onslaught with a shot from the left circle at 3:18 and Boychuk made it 3-1 just 57 seconds later, wristing the puck past Smith from the top of the slot. Mouillierat converted a feed from behind the net by McDonald at 7:16 and Nelson knocked a rebound out of mid-air and past Smith 1:54 afterward to complete the outburst.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arcobello has scored four goals in six games since being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh. ... Former Islanders D Dylan Reese made his season debut for the Coyotes, registering three shots in nearly 20 minutes of ice time. ... Arizona has scored a total of nine goals during its slide. ... Earlier in the day, New York D Nick Leddy signed a seven-year contract worth $38.5 million, according to agent Neil Sheehy.