Boychuk's short-handed goal sends Isles past Coyotes

NEW YORK -- More than five years after they teamed up to win the Stanley Cup, Dennis Seidenberg and Johnny Boychuk checked another item off their to-do list Friday night.

Seidenberg scored the Islanders' first goal in the first period and Boychuk tallied the game-winner early in the third period as New York edged the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Barclays Center.

It was the first time in five seasons as teammates that the recently reunited ex-Boston Bruins -- who won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 -- have scored in the same game.

Of course, given that the two defensemen combined for 78 goals in 1,231 NHL games, it's not exactly surprising they hadn't scored in the same game before Friday -- even if Seidenberg, tongue planted firmly in cheek, feigned unhappiness when told he's not known for his offense.

"What do you mean?" said a grinning Seidenberg, who remained with the Bruins through last spring before signing with the Islanders following the World Cup of Hockey in September. "We try and create offense. Luckily it happened tonight. Have to keep it up."

Across the aisle in the Islanders' locker room, Boychuk did his best to burnish the resume of Seidenberg, who opened the scoring by taking a pass from Casey Cizikas and firing over the glove hand of Louie Domingue for his first goal since Feb. 14.

"Dennis usually scores a lot of goals, he's usually scoring from the red line," said Boychuk, whom the Bruins traded to the Islanders on the eve of the 2014-15 season.

Ryan Strome scored with 6:29 left in the first to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead before the Coyotes tied the game with two goals -- one apiece by Brad Richardson and Radim Vrbata -- in a 13-second span less than a minute later.

After a scoreless second period, Boychuk snapped the tie with a short-handed goal -- the first of his 10-year career -- early in the third that neither he nor Seidenberg will need to embellish too much. Islanders center Brock Nelson won a faceoff deep in the Coyotes' zone and the puck skittered to Boychuk, whose slap shot sailed past Arizona goalie Louis Domingue at the 4:24 mark.

"A power play, 14 seconds (left), faceoff, that's a tough way to lose a game," Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett said. "It's a shot that probably should be stopped."

Even before teaming up to lift the Islanders on Friday, Seidenberg and Boychuk -- the second- and third-oldest players on the roster -- were enjoying their reunion.

"We played with each other for quite a while," Seidenberg said. "To be playing with him again, it's definitely fun. It feels good."

Said Boychuk: "Whenever you play with somebody you played with for a while, it's nice to have him back and have him around for a little while."

The old friends might be playing more often -- and being asked to provide more offense -- than they expected. The Islanders, who were already without no. 1 defenseman Nick Leddy (upper body) on Friday, lost Ryan Pulock, who replaced Leddy on the active roster, to a lower body injury in the first period.

Head coach Jack Capuano, who is usually reluctant to offer any sort of timetable for a player's return, admitted the injury could sideline Pulock for an extended period of time.

"We have to evaluate where we are with Leddy," Capuano said. "We'll know more (Saturday) if he can play on Sunday (against the Minnesota Wild). If not, we're going to have to go to Plan B."

Regardless of who is on the back line, Capuano said he wants to continue see defensemen contribute on offense. Defensemen accounted for just 35 of New York's 227 goals last season but have three of the 12 goals this year.

"We talk about our defense getting actively involved and tonight was a perfect example," Capuano said.

Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves for the Islanders (2-3-0), who are 2-1-0 on a five-game homestand.

Domingue recorded 28 saves for the Coyotes (1-3-0), who are 0-3-0 on a season-long six-game road trip in which they have been outscored 15-8.

"We competed hard, but you've got to find ways to win in this league," Tippett said.

NOTES: The Strome brothers, Islanders C Ryan Strome and Coyotes C Dylan Strome, played against each other for the first time in the NHL. Ryan Strome skated around his brother to score on a rebound in the first period. Ryan said he didn't know if Dylan was responsible for covering him but grinned and added " ... I know he ate the minus and I've been eating a lot lately, so I could definitely use one on my side." ... The Islanders scratched D Nick Leddy (upper body) as well as C Mathew Barzal and G Jean-Francois Berube. ... The Coyotes scratched D Kevin Connauton, D Jamie McBain and C Ryan White. ... Coyotes D Michael Stone was active and played 20:28 after missing all of training camp and the first three games of the regular season following offseason knee surgery.