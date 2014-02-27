Preview: Coyotes at Jets

After earning one of the easiest gold medals in Olympic history, Phoenix netminder Mike Smith faces a much tougher task in his return from Russia - guiding the Coyotes to a Western Conference playoff spot. Smith’s quest begins in earnest Thursday night as he leads Phoenix into its post-Olympic schedule with a game against the host Winnipeg Jets. Smith should be plenty rested after serving as the third netminder for Canada’s gold medal-winning team in the Sochi Games.

He returns to a stark reality: the Coyotes sit one point behind Vancouver for the eighth and final playoff spot. Phoenix entered the break after dropping a 2-1 decision to Dallas. The Jets are just two points behind Dallas and the Coyotes - and three behind the Canucks - after entering the hiatus with a 4-3 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSAZ (Arizona), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-21-10): With every team needing to decide if it is a buyer or seller ahead of next week’s trade deadline, it sounds like the Coyotes are content to stand pat. “There’s nothing imminent,” general manager Don Maloney told the Arizona Republic. “I don’t feel like I‘m hot on the track of a big deal. I think I‘m just like everybody else. I‘m looking and searching and kicking a lot of tires and seeing if I can find something that can help us.” Coach Dave Tippett told the newspaper that the team is operating under the assumption that no major moves are coming.

ABOUT THE JETS (28-26-6): Winnipeg finds itself in a similar situation, dangling on the periphery of the playoff picture but mindful that it has assets other teams may covet. The Jets boast six pending unrestricted free agents, each of whom should generate varying levels of interest from teams in contention for the Stanley Cup. At the top of opposing teams’ wish lists: veteran center Olli Jokinen, who has struggled for most of the season but is still a reliable scoring option; and defenseman Mark Stuart, who has been one of the team’s most dependable blue-liners.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split the last four head-to-head meetings, with the home club prevailing each time.

2. Smith is 7-6-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in 13 career games against the Winnipeg franchise.

3. Phoenix is 2-0-2 when playing on more than three days’ rest, while Winnipeg is 2-3-0.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Jets 2