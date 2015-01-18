Preview: Coyotes at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets vie for their season-high fourth consecutive victory when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Winnipeg, which won three in a row from Nov. 1-4, matched that streak with a 4-2 triumph at Chicago on Friday. Bryan Little, captain Andrew Ladd and defenseman Zach Bogosian each recorded a goal and an assist as the Jets improved to 3-0-0 in the Windy City this season.

Arizona continues its franchise-record eight-game road trip that began Saturday with a 3-1 loss at Minnesota. Antoine Vermette scored the lone goal as the Coyotes suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Each of the first two contests of the three-game season series took place in Arizona, with Winnipeg posting a 6-2 victory on Oct. 9 and the Coyotes recording a 4-1 triumph on Jan. 8.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CITY (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (16-24-4): Arizona hopes to have Shane Doan back in the lineup after the captain missed his second straight game Saturday due to a lower-body injury. The 38-year-old scored his 10th goal of the season in Tuesday’s loss to San Jose before getting hurt later in the contest. Doan has reached double digits in tallies each of the last 15 seasons, last being held under 10 in 1998-99 (six).

ABOUT THE JETS (24-14-8): Mathieu Perreault is likely to miss the series finale against Arizona after leaving Friday’s victory with an arm injury suffered on a cross-check by Chicago’s Daniel Carcillo. The early exit put an end to the 27-year-old’s five-game point streak during which he collected six goals and three assists. Prior to Friday, Perreault had landed on the scoresheet in 17-of-20 games since the beginning of December - registering 13 tallies and 10 assists in that span.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg has earned at least one point in five straight games (4-0-1).

2. Arizona has scored a total of five goals during its losing streak.

3. The Jets will be playing their seventh game in 11 days.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Coyotes 3