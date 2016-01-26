Preview: Coyotes at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets remain in search of the first victory on their six-game homestand, which continues Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes. Winnipeg has lost the first three contests of its string at MTS Centre, including a 3-1 setback against New Jersey on Saturday, and has scored one goal in each of its last four contests overall.

Drew Stafford ranks second on the club with 14 tallies but has gone five games without one since a two-goal effort at Nashville on Jan. 5 that included his team-high fifth game-winner. Arizona has posted back-to-back one-goal victories after scoring a total of four tallies during a four-game slide (0-3-1). Anders Lindback could be in net in place of Louis Domingue, who has started each of the Coyotes’ last four games - allowing fewer than three goals in each. Winnipeg and Arizona split the first two contests of their three-game season series, with each team winning at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET; FSN Arizona, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (24-19-5): Antoine Vermette scored Arizona’s lone goal Monday, which was the team’s first short-hander of the season - leaving Detroit as the only team without one. Tobias Rieder has collected nine points in his last 10 games after setting up Vermette’s goal for his seventh assist in that span. The 23-year-old German is fourth on the team with 30 points - four behind co-leaders Mikkel Boedker and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson - after notching 21 in 72 games as a rookie last season.

ABOUT THE JETS (21-24-3): Injuries could keep two of Winnipeg’s top three scorers out of the lineup. Mathieu Perreault, who is third on the club with 31 points, definitely will miss the game because of a lower-body injury while Bryan Little, who is second with 38 points and first with 15 goals, left Monday’s practice early with an undisclosed ailment and is questionable. There is good news, however, as Mark Scheifele is expected to return to action after missing seven contests with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. The Jets have managed one goal in seven of their last 10 contests (1-5-1).

2. Arizona captain Shane Doan needs four points to tie Dale Hawerchuk (929) for first place on the franchise list.

3. Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd is mired in a 12-game goal-scoring drought.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Coyotes 1