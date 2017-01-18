Preview: Coyotes at Jets

In what certainly ranks as a desperation measure, the Winnipeg Jets are turning back the clock and summoning longtime starting goaltender Ondrej Pavelec from the minors. Mired in a four-game losing streak in which they have surrendered 19 goals, the Jets will give Pavelec the start in Wednesday's matchup against the visiting Arizona Coyotes.

Winnipeg is hoping that Pavelec can provide a stabilizing force in the opener on a four-game homestand. “I'm very excited, actually,” Jets forward Mathieu Perreault said. “We know what he's capable of. Sometimes when you're going through a tough stretch you need a little spark to turn things around. And maybe Pavo will be that.” Arizona has the second-worst record in the NHL and is tied for the fewest road wins (five) in the league. The Coyotes have won only twice in 13 games (2-10-1) but knocked off visiting Winnipeg 4-3 on Friday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sportsnet West (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (13-24-6): Pavelec won't be the only familiar face to make his return to Winnipeg on Wednesday. Alexander Burmistrov, claimed by Arizona after he was placed on waivers by Winnipeg on Jan. 1, finally made his Coyotes debut at Edmonton on Monday after resolving his visa issues and assisted on the lone goal in preparation of what should be an emotional game. "Great memories, love the boys, love the crowd. ... Yeah, it's going to be a special night," said Burmistrov, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2010.

ABOUT THE JETS (20-23-4): Connor Hellebuyck blanked Calgary on Jan. 9 for his third win in four starts and seemingly was entrenched as the starting netminder, only to be pulled in the first period of each of his next two starts. With backup Michael Hutchinson winless for nearly a month, Winnipeg sent out an SOS to Pavelec, the starter for the previous seven seasons. “Both our guys are struggling a little bit in the net and Ondrej's playing well," coach Paul Maurice explained. "We've got to win hockey games right now."

OVERTIME

1. Pavelec is 6-2-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average and one shutout against Arizona.

2. The Coyotes have killed off all 15 penalties in six games this month.

3. Jets F Mark Scheifele netted his 20th goal Monday, but has tallied once in 10 games versus the Coyotes.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Coyotes 2