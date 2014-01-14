Jets 5, Coyotes 1: Rookie Eric O‘Dell scored his second goal in two games and host Winnipeg snapped its five-game losing streak by dominating Phoenix in Paul Maurice’s first game as Jets coach.

Blake Wheeler scored his team-leading 17th goal while Olli Jokinen tallied for the third time in six games for the Jets, who fired Claude Noel on Sunday. Michael Frolik scored his first goal in 11 contests, Devin Setoguchi recorded his first tally in 19 games and Ondrej Pavelec snapped a three-game slide by making 18 saves.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Phoenix, which lost its third straight game and fell to 1-5-0 in its last six contests. Mike Smith made 33 saves in falling to 1-6-3 in his last 10 decisions as the Coyotes dropped to 2-3-4 in their last nine road contests.

A pair of sloppy exchanges between Smith and defenseman Keith Yandle resulted in two goals. Jokinen scored the first when he poked home a shot at 12:52 of the first period after Dustin Byfuglien gained control behind the net, and Wheeler knocked in the rebound of Mark Scheifele’s shot at 8:49 of the second to make it 3-1.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian forced a turnover and the puck squirted to O‘Dell, who beat Smith low on the stick side from between the faceoff circles with two minutes left in the first period to put the Jets ahead 2-1. Frolik squeezed a shot past Smith from the right circle at 4:18 of the third and Setoguchi converted a power-play chance 5:16 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Phoenix scored a power-play goal in its third straight game - all losses - and fell to 15-6-4 this season when tallying with the extra man. ... Maurice last coached during the 2011-12 season, when he was fired by Carolina after an 8-13-4 start. ... Scheifele leads all rookies with 17 assists.