Jets earn fourth straight victory with shootout win over Coyotes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Winnipeg Jets are on a rapid ascent in the NHL’s Western Conference.

The Jets soared to a fourth straight victory Sunday night, downing the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout before a sellout crowd at MTS Centre.

Jets center Bryan Little scored his 18th goal of the season in the first period and fired the only goal of the shootout, a rocket of a wrist shot that beat Arizona goalie Mike Smith high to the glove side.

Smith made stops on right winger Blake Wheeler and left winger Evander Kane earlier in the shootout, while Jets netminder Ondrej Pavelec thwarted efforts by centers Sam Gagner and Antoine Vermette, and then stopped right winger Shane Doan cold to secure the win.

Winnipeg (25-14-8) now has 58 points and is tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for fourth spot in the conference. The Jets hold down the first wild-card spot and are seven points up on the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

Arizona (16-24-5) earned its first point in five games.

The Jets went 5-1-1 during a grueling stretch of games in 11 nights, including road wins in Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago.

Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice refused to dissect a game his club clearly should have won in regulation time. Instead, he focused on the Jets’ recent string of success.

”I‘m a really optimistic person, but if you had said we would go 5-1-1 on this seven-game stretch, I‘m not sure. I didn’t necessarily think that was possible,“ said Maurice. ”This was by far the most difficult schedule of our season. Now, there’s going to be tougher times when there’s a bunch of good teams in a row, but we’ll be rested, we’ll be ready to play our best hockey of the year.

“We faced adversity twice so far this season -- the injuries to our back end and then this schedule -- and we met it head on.”

Prior to the holiday season and into the new year, the Jets were without four of their top defensemen due to injury. All but Jacob Trouba has returned, and he could rejoin the club after the upcoming NHL All-Star break.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian, who missed 16 games, said the Jets’ compete level has been the key.

“Any time you have that many games in a short period of time, you’re running on fumes a little bit,” he said. “So, you just try to keep grinding away, keep going, keep competing. Now, we just have one game left until a nice little break.”

Winnipeg hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night before a six-day break.

The Jets led 3-1 with about 10 minutes left in the final period, but the Coyotes showed no signs of quitting.

Left winger Lauri Korpikoski, with his fourth goal of the season, and right winger Tobias Rieder, with his sixth, scored less than three minutes apart late in the third period to pull the visitors even at 3-3.

Both goals came on deflections as the Coyotes created logjams in front of Pavelec.

Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien’s third-period goal, his 12th of the campaign, at 9:36 had given the Jets a two-goal lead.

Little and right winger Michael Frolik, with his 10th, also scored for Winnipeg, while defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson notched his 12th for Arizona.

“I don’t really look to the standings much, but obviously we feel pretty good about ourselves,” offered Frolik. “We just need to keep going, keep rolling, don’t change much and just try to get better.”

Smith made several brilliant stops and finished with 27 saves, while Pavelec had 28 saves.

Doan, the Coyotes captain, said his club showed tremendous resiliency in rallying to gain a point.

“You’re down 3-1 on the road, on a back-to-back night, that’s a big point to get,” said Doan. “To find a way to come back and find a way back into the game, it’s huge. As a team, you have to grow and learn and hopefully be better for the next game.”

NOTES: The Coyotes face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, the third stop on an eight-game road trip that resumes after the NHL All-Star break. ... The Jets’ most productive player of late, LW Mathieu Perreault, did not dress Sunday, and head coach Paul Maurice hinted he likely won’t play Wednesday when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the MTS Centre, the club’s final game before the break. Perreault was the victim of a wicked cross-check across his arm and back by Blackhawks rugged and, at times, reckless LW Daniel Carcillo on Friday night. The NHL reported via Twitter that Carcillo has waived his right to an in-person hearing and will have a phone hearing on Monday. He could be suspended. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan, who returned to the lineup after missing a pair of games with a lower-body injury, is the last member of the original Winnipeg Jets still in the NHL. ... Winnipeg RW Blake Wheeler, a first-round pick of the Coyotes in the 2004 NHL entry draft, played his 500th career game Friday night in Chicago. ... Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads all NHL blueliners with eight power-play goals this season. ... The Jets entered Sunday’s action tied with the Vancouver Canucks with 14 road wins, the most in the Western Conference and second in the league only to the New York Islanders (15).