Thorburn’s late goal lifts Jets over Coyotes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Chris Thorburn was more artist than pugilist Saturday night.

The Winnipeg Jets’ rough-and-tumble right winger used his hands for good instead of evil, scoring a sensational shorthanded goal in the third period to power his club to a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at the MTS Centre.

Thorburn isn’t exactly a renowned NHL marksman -- the 32-year-old product of Sault Ste. Marie., Ont., has just 46 goals in 625 career games. But he showed some hustle, muscle and a dash of razzle-dazzle on the game-winner, just his third goal of the season.

With Jets left winger Andrew Ladd in the penalty box for cross-checking, Thorburn chased down Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone, a Winnipeg native, deep into the visitors’ end, stripped the puck away, stepped in front of the net, faked a couple of moves and then flipped a backhand past Arizona goalie Anders Lindback.

Thorburn said it felt terrific to contribute at a crucial time in the contest.

“The timing of it ranks high, just to kind of chip in and help the team get a victory that we needed considering the stretch we’ve had as of late,” he said.

The win was the second straight for Winnipeg (10-9-2), which snapped a six-game winless streak Wednesday night with a 4-1 triumph on home ice over the Vancouver Canucks.

“It feels great, honestly,” Thorburn said. “The adrenaline was rushing. It seemed loud and I just got caught up in the moment. I‘m just proud of our team the way we battled. There were times where things weren’t pretty, but we stayed with it and got the two points and that’s big for us moving forward.”

Jets coach Paul Maurice heaped plenty of praise on Thorburn -- and not just because he netted the big one.

”Chris does the same things whether he plays three minutes or he plays 15 minutes. He’s such a good pro here. He had an outstanding training camp. He’s been very, very consistent. His game has been good for us all year.

“We’ll take a 3-2 goal from anybody, but it’s really great when you can get a heart-and-soul guy, subs in on the penalty kill because we’ve got a (penalty) killer in the box, and he scores a goal like that -- all effort.”

The Jets had Michael Hutchinson between the pipes for the third period after starting goalie Ondrej Pavelec was injured in a collision with Arizona right winger Shane Doan late in the second period. There was no update on his condition after the game.

Hutchinson was perfect on the seven shots he faced to earn the victory, while Pavelec stopped 20 shots through two periods.

Lindback got the start for Arizona, while top netminder Mike Smith deals with a lower-body injury. The Coyotes recalled goalie Marek Langhamer from Rapid City of the East Coast Hockey League to back up Lindback, who made 20 saves.

The Coyotes led 2-1 after the first period on a pair of power-play goals, but Winnipeg blueliner Dustin Byfuglien tied the game in the second period with his sixth goal of the season. Center Mark Scheifele opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the season for Winnipeg.

Doan, with his sixth, and defenseman Connor Murphy, with his first, scored for the Coyotes (10-9-1).

The Coyotes finished 2-for-6 with the man advantage, while shutting out the Jets on five power-play opportunities.

“I think those first two periods there was a lot of penalty trouble. It seemed like we didn’t get our rhythm going,” Scheifele said. “But we want to be a team that stays the same throughout the whole game. We want to play our system and, no matter what, outwork them throughout the whole game. And I think that’s a big thing that we did tonight.”

The Coyotes wrapped up a four-game trip with just one victory -- a 3-2 win over Montreal on Thursday night.

But coach Dave Tippett refused to dwell on the negative.

“It was a competitive game, couple of bounces here and there, but it was a real tight game. (The Jets) capitalized on their chance in the third and that was the difference in the game,” Tippett said. “That’s what it is; it’s a one-on-one battle and we lost. Both teams chucked hard. It was the kind of game I expected it was going to be. There were lots of little battles and, unfortunately, we couldn’t get the win.”

Doan’s goal, a deflection at 9:30 of the first period, was the 374th tally of his career and came exactly 20 years and a week after he registered his first NHL goal with the Jets at the old Winnipeg Arena.

While it wasn’t the kind of night to wax nostalgic, the 39-year-old Coyotes captain said he still vividly recalls firing his very first goal.

“It’s one of those things that as a player you never forget your first one, and it’s obviously a special moment,” said Doan, the only former member of the NHL’s original Jets still in the league. “I’ll never forget being here and scoring it here (in the city) and everything that went along with it, playing for the organization here.”

Doan was drafted seventh overall in 1995 and played his rookie season with the Jets, departing in the spring of ‘96 when the franchise moved to the desert. He has since played 19 seasons with the Coyotes.

NOTES: Arizona RW Steve Downie is still nursing an upper-body injury and did not dress. ... Jets RW Blake Wheeler was in the lineup despite taking a puck in the face from a shot by D Dustin Byfuglien in practice on Friday. He has been dependable and durable for the Jets, missing just five games since the start of the 2011-12 season. ... Coyotes rookie LW Max Domi was born in Winnipeg in 1995 when his dad, former NHL tough guy Tie Domi, kept the peace for the original Jets. ... On Thursday, the Jets reassigned rookie C Nick Petan to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. A former all-star junior player with the Portland Winterhawks, Petan scored a goal in Winnipeg’s first game of the season but had gone pointless in 13 games since. ... Winnipeg hosts the struggling Colorado Avalanche on Monday night to finish a three-game homestand. The Coyotes host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.