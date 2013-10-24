Preview: Coyotes at Kings

The Phoenix Coyotes attempt to extend their point streak to eight games when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Phoenix has gone 5-0-2 since being outscored 10-2 in back-to-back losses at San Jose and the New York Islanders. Following a 5-2 victory over Detroit in which they scored five unanswered goals, the Coyotes recorded a 4-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday as Mike Ribeiro registered his second straight two-goal performance.

Los Angeles split the first two contests of its four-game homestand, defeating Dallas 5-2 before suffering a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Calgary on Monday. The Kings allowed three power-play goals in the setback, including defenseman T.J. Brodie’s game-winning tally with 29.7 seconds remaining in the third period. Los Angeles had successfully killed 19 consecutive penalties before yielding Calgary’s first man-advantage goal.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (6-2-2): After being kept off the scoresheet in each of his first three games with Phoenix, Ribeiro has recorded at least one point in seven consecutive contests. Captain Shane Doan is expected to miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury suffered in Saturday’s win. The 37-year-old right wing has notched just one goal and two assists in nine games this season.

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-4-0): Anze Kopitar remains in search of his first goal of the season and has not tallied in 26 consecutive regular-season games dating back to March 25 at Chicago. In fact, Los Angeles has yet to receive a goal from its group of centers this campaign. Despite being without a goal, Kopitar leads the Kings in scoring with eight points.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes RW Radim Vrbata scored his 200th career goal in Tuesday’s triumph.

2. Los Angeles’ Jeff Carter and Justin Williams have combined for nine goals, while the rest of the team’s forwards has totaled six tallies.

3. Phoenix RW Brandon Yip made his debut with the team Tuesday and was minus-1 in 6:12 of ice time.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Coyotes 1