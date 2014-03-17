Preview: Coyotes at Kings

The Phoenix Coyotes are battling for the final postseason slot in the Western Conference and look to continue their playoff drive when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. The Coyotes have won five of their last seven to pull into a tie with Dallas for the second wild card in the West, but the Stars have a game in hand and own the tiebreaker between the clubs. Phoenix coach Dave Tippett said there’s a chance Martin Hanzal could return to the lineup after sitting out the past seven games.

The Kings have dropped two straight following an eight-game losing streak but hope to have No. 1 netminder Jonathan Quick back in goal after he served as the backup while recovering from the flu in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Anaheim. Los Angeles has allowed more than two goals only once in the past eight games, but it scored a combined three tallies in the back-to-back losses to Toronto and the Ducks. The Kings have lost the last two meetings - both at Phoenix - but posted a 7-4 victory in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (32-25-11): Mike Smith has bounced back from his midseason swoon, permitting 13 goals in his last seven starts and compiling a 1.86-goals-against average in his last 13. Still, Smith noted the need for improvement after Phoenix surrendered a two-goal lead for the third time in eight games before pulling out a 3-2 victory over Calgary on Saturday. “They say a two-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey, and we’re proving it,” Smith said. “We can’t just tip-toe around games and expect to win, even against teams that aren’t in the playoff hunt.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (38-24-6): A lack of offense has been a season-long issue for Los Angeles, but the paucity of goals is not for lack of effort - the Kings are averaging more than 38 shots over the last five games. “We struggled in some areas making little plays and have to try to get more quality chances,” said recently acquired forward Marian Gaborik, who was whistled for goaltender interference to negate a tying goal against Anaheim. Los Angeles has scored a power-play goal in six of the past seven games while killing off 21 of 23 short-handed situations.

OVERTIME

1. The home team has won the last seven matchups in the series.

2. Coyotes captain Shane Doan, who scored his 350th career goal Saturday, has 36 goals and 39 assists in 95 games versus the Kings.

3. Kings coach Darryl Sutter needs one win to reach 500 for his career and tie Terry Murray for 18th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)