Preview: Coyotes at Kings

Marian Gaborik looks to continue his sizzling play as the Los Angeles Kings face the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in the second contest of their four-game homestand. Gaborik extended his scoring streak to three contests by collecting two goals and an assist as Los Angeles snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1) with a 6-4 triumph over St. Louis on Thursday. Gaborik has netted five tallies and set up one other during his recent hot stretch and has recorded 21 goals and nine assists in 32 career meetings with the Coyotes.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored 4:59 into overtime as Arizona ended its five-game losing streak (0-4-1) with a 2-1 overtime victory over Edmonton on Tuesday. The defenseman also derailed the Kings in the Pacific Division rivals’ first meeting, beating Jonathan Quick at 4:46 of the extra session as the Coyotes posted a 3-2 home victory on Oct. 11. Backup Martin Jones gained a measure of revenge on Quick’s behalf in the teams’ second encounter on Dec. 4, turning aside all 26 shots he faced in the Kings’ 4-0 victory.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (11-16-4): Saturday’s afternoon tilt is the first of four this season for coach Dave Tippett’s club. “I don’t mind them,” Tippett told the Arizona Republic. “It’s funny, though, as you go through the years, you see some guys that just hate them and other guys like them. From a coaching point of view, I like to get in there and get going. That’s not a bad thing.” Tippett did not divulge his starting goaltender for Saturday despite Devan Dubnyk stopping 31-of-32 shots versus the Oilers in his second straight start in place of struggling Mike Smith.

ABOUT THE KINGS (16-11-6): Special teams have been both a boon and a bust of late for Los Angeles, which matched a season high with three power-play goals versus the Blues but also yielded a pair and has killed off just 5-of-12 short-handed situations. “Obviously, the power play was good,” Gaborik said. “We were throwing pucks at the net and just playing with speed and confidence. Looking out for each other out there definitely helps our team and helps us as a line as well.” Anze Kopiter recorded his first five-point performance with a goal and four assists against St. Louis and Jeff Carter ended a 13-game goalless drought and set up three other tallies.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles D Robyn Regehr was placed on injured reserve (upper body) on Friday after blocking a shot versus St. Louis.

2. Ekman-Larsson has a franchise high-tying three overtime goals this season and four game-winning tallies to lead all NHL defensemen.

3. The Kings have enjoyed considerable success at Staples Center, posting a 12-4-1 mark as opposed to their 4-7-5 record on the road.

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Coyotes 3