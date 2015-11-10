Preview: Coyotes at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to avenge an early-season loss when they continue their lengthy homestand against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Los Angeles improved to 1-1-0 on its second five-game stretch at Staples Center with a 4-1 victory over Florida.

The Kings opened the campaign with five straight games at home, losing the first three — including a 4-1 decision to the Coyotes on Oct. 9. Arizona is coming off its third win in four road games, a 4-3 overtime triumph at Anaheim on Monday. Mikkel Boedker set up the first of rookie Max Domi’s two tallies during a three-goal second period before netting the winner 1:18 into the extra session as the Coyotes halted the Ducks’ four-game winning streak. Domi and Tobias Rieder each recorded a goal and an assist in Arizona’s season-opening triumph at Los Angeles.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (7-6-1): Domi’s two-goal performance gave him a team-leading seven tallies, breaking a three-way tie between himself, fellow rookie Anthony Duclair and Rieder. It also raised his point total to 13, pulling him even with Martin Hanzal (all assists) for first on the club. Duclair scored his sixth goal of the season Monday — four of which have come against Anaheim.

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-5-0): Tyler Toffoli still leads the team with nine goals despite going without a tally in his last four games. The 23-year-old has recorded three assists in that span, raising his season total to four. Jeff Carter, who leads Los Angeles with 15 points, enters Tuesday with a three-game goal-scoring streak and seven tallies in his last nine contests after beginning the campaign with a five-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Toffoli also leads the Kings in power-play goals (three), short-handers (one) and game-winners (two).

2. Duclair’s goal Monday was his first since Oct. 20, snapping his seven-game drought.

3. Los Angeles captain Dustin Brown has notched an assist in each of his last two games but remains in search of his first goal of the season.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Coyotes 1