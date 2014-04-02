Jets 2, Coyotes 1 (SO): Captain Andrew Ladd scored in regulation before netting the lone goal of the shootout as visiting Winnipeg completed a sweep of the three-game season series.

Both teams shot wide in the first round and Ondrej Pavelec denied Radim Vrbata on Phoenix’s second attempt before Ladd’s shot rang off the left post, hit Thomas Greiss’ left leg and went in. Antoine Vermette was unable to extend the bonus format as his shot hit the right post.

Pavelec turned aside 28 shots for the Jets, who are seven points behind Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with only five games remaining. Winnipeg rebounded from a devastating setback at Anaheim on Monday, concluding its road trip with a 2-2-1 record after squandering a 4-0 lead over the Ducks and losing in overtime.

Defenseman Zbynek Michalek scored the lone goal as the Coyotes fell out of the second wild-card spot despite being even in points with the Stars, who have a game in hand. Greiss finished with 21 saves while making his fourth consecutive start in place of the injured Mike Smith (lower body).

Ladd got Winnipeg on the board midway through the first period, accepting a feed from behind the net by Bryan Little and firing the puck into the top right corner of the net from the left faceoff dot. Phoenix answered 19 seconds into the second session as Vermette set up Michalek for a shot from the high slot that eluded Pavelec.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Little extended his point streak to seven games by setting up Ladd’s goal. The 26-year-old has collected two tallies and six assists during the run. ... Jets RW Blake Wheeler had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped. ... The Coyotes have dropped three straight at home following a four-game winning streak.