Kings 4, Coyotes 2: Defenseman Alec Martinez scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period as Los Angeles won its second straight contest to begin a four-game homestand.

Marian Gaborik recorded his sixth goal in four games and Jeff Carter tallied for the second straight outing for the Kings, who improved to 13-4-1 at Staples Center. Trevor Lewis also scored, Anze Kopitar followed up his five-point performance on Thursday with three assists and Jonathan Quick finished with 15 saves.

Martin Hanzal and Kyle Chipchura scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who have dropped six of seven (1-5-1). Devan Dubnyk turned aside 31 shots to fall to 6-3-2 on the season.

Martinez’s blast from the left circle beat Dubnyk over the glove at 1:34 of the third period, just 10 seconds after Hanzal was whistled for closing his hand on the puck. Gaborik was drilled on a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but play continued and Tyler Toffoli set up Lewis for a tap-in to give Los Angeles a 4-2 lead with 3:38 remaining.

After Carter scored from the right circle to open the scoring with 2:38 remaining in the first period, Hanzal deflected the puck past Quick 44 seconds into the middle session and Chipchura’s attempted centering feed caromed off Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb’s stick and into the net to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at 5:42 of the second period. Gaborik deposited Kopitar’s nifty backhanded pass past Dubnyk with 2:20 left in the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kopitar has collected one goal and eight assists in his last three games. ... Arizona captain Shane Doan set up a goal for his 77th point (36 tallies, 41 assists) against Los Angeles, his most versus any opponent. ... Coyotes D Michael Stone sat out after suffering an upper-body injury in a 2-1 overtime win over Edmonton on Tuesday.