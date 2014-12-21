Kopitar, Gaborik lead Kings past Coyotes

LOS ANGELES - For the first time since the opening days of this season, the Los Angeles Kings are starting to show signs of going on an extended winning streak.

Center Anze Kopitar collected three assists and winger Marian Gaborik had a goal and an assist as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2, on Saturday at Staples Center.

The Kings (17-11-6) won consecutive home games after a disappointing 1-3-1 trip, improving their record to 13-4-1 at home.

Defenseman Jamie McBain added two assists and goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 15 Arizona shots to move the Kings into a tie with the San Jose Sharks for second place in the Pacific Division.

Arizona (11-17-4) got goals from center Martin Hanzal, winger Kyle Chipchura and 31 saves from goaltender Devan Dubnyk. The Coyotes suffered their eighth loss in their last 10 games and fell 14 points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

While it was no surprise for Los Angeles to get production from their stars, McBain chipped in offensively after not dressing for nine consecutive games.

“You have to keep good practice habits until it’s your turn,” McBain said. “We’ve got a really talented team and I had opportunities to hit guys who can finish around the net.”

After two home games against Calgary and San Jose, the Kings hit the road for tilts against the Flames, Oilers and Canucks teams with fewer points than Los Angeles. The Kings must get continued production from their top line to get a high seed for the playoffs.

“They’re getting going,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. “They’re both obviously different types of players; all three of them with Jeff [Carter]. They’ve all had their ups and downs this year and you expect them to take carry more of an offensive load. They’re doing a little bit more now.”

As for the Coyotes, their season continues in a downward spiral with their only victories this month coming against the woeful Oilers.

“We got outcompeted on puck and we got fortunate with a couple of bounces to get ahead. In the end we took three penalties in the offensive zone that cost us the game,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said.

Hanzal echoed Tippett’s remarks regarding the team’s poor effort and decision making as the factor in the defeat.

“They are a good team and we knew we had to stay out of the penalty box to win the game,” Hanzal said. “Dubnyk was unbelievable for us but we just didn’t play hard enough, it was unacceptable.”

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored what proved to be the game winning goal on the power play at 1:14 of the third period.

With Hanzal in the penalty box for a delay of game penalty, Kopitar hit Martinez with a cross-ice pass and his slap shot from 28 feet cleanly beat Dubnyk for his sixth goal of the season.

Center Trevor Lewis added an insurance goal at 16:24 of the third period, tipping in a feed from winger Tyler Toffoli for his fifth goal of the season.

The Kings tied the game, 2-2, on Gaborik’s 10th goal of the season on a power play at 17:40 of the second period.

Kopitar took a pass from McBain and flipped a backhand pass to Gaborik who easily beat Dubynk with a wrist shot for his sixth goal in the last four games.

The Coyotes scored twice inside the first six minutes of the second period, knotting the game, 1-1, on Hanzal’s sixth goal of the season only 44 seconds into the middle frame.

Less than five minutes later, the Coyotes took their first lead of the game when Chipchura’s wrist shot to the left of Quick took a gratuitous bounce off the skate of Kings center Mike Richards and over the netminder’s left shoulder at 5:42 of the second.

The Kings jumped on top on right wing Jeff Carter’s ninth goal of the season at 17:22 of the first period.

Kopitar gained possession by stealing the puck from Yandle behind the Arizona net and feeding Carter, who rifled a slap shot past Dubnyk.

NOTES: Arizona did not dress D Michael Stone, LW Lauri Korpikoski and C Alexandre Bolduc. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan played in his 100th game against the Kings. ... The Kings placed D Robyn Regehr on Injured Reserve on Friday because of a hand injury sustained in the first period of Thursday’s win over St. Louis. D Jeff Schultz was recalled from AHL affiliate Manchester to take his spot on the roster. Regehr is likely to miss 2-3 weeks. ... Los Angeles also recalled F Andy Andreoff from a conditioning assignment with Manchester. ... Los Angeles scratched Schultz, Andreoff and RW Jordan Nolan.