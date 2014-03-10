Preview: Coyotes at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning gained an important point in their last game and look to build off that when the hungry Phoenix Coyotes pay a visit on Monday. The Lightning dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday after losing three in a row to remain barely in playoff position in the Eastern Conference, but play 12 of the final 18 games at home. The Coyotes stand three points behind Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the West.

Captain Steven Stamkos is looking for his first point after returning from a broken tibia two games ago. The two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner will try to break out against former Lightning goalie Mike Smith, who beat Tampa Bay 6-3 in Phoenix on Nov. 16. The Coyotes let a two-goal lead get away in the third period and lost at Washington 3-2 on Saturday, dropping to 3-5-1 over their last nine games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (29-24-11): Former Lightning right wing Radim Virbata scored his third goal in two games Saturday and shares the team lead in points (43) with center Mike Ribeiro and defenseman Keith Yandle, who has recorded eight in the last eight games. Smith, who left Tampa Bay as a free agent after the 2010-11 season, is 5-4-2 with a pair of shutouts in his last 11 decisions. Antoine Vermette leads the team with 22 goals and captain Shane Doan has produced three of his nine power-play tallies in the last five games.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-24-6): Coach Jon Cooper moved Ondrej Palat up to a line with newly acquired Ryan Callahan and leading active scorer Valtteri Filppula (42 points) - and the trio combined for two goals and two assists Saturday. Stamkos was held to one shot on goal by Boston, but missed the net four times, and has played more than 21 minutes in his first two games back. Goalie Ben Bishop boasts 29 victories – including a 15-3-3 mark at home - and a .930 save percentage overall, but has allowed 15 goals and is 1-3-1 since the Olympics break.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix is fourth in the league on the power play at 21.1 percent and the Lightning are 3-of-33 with the man advantage the last 14 games.

2. Two key performers - Tampa Bay D Radko Gudas and Coyotes C Martin Hanzal - are questionable with lower-body injuries.

3. Phoenix D Oliver Ekman-Larsson has already set a single-season high with 34 points and owns 101 in 240 career games with a plus-9 rating.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Coyotes 2