Preview: Coyotes at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed to record three victories on their recent five-game road swing amidst a rash of injuries to key personnel. The Lightning could get regular forwards Alex Killorn and J.T. Brown back in the lineup Tuesday as they begin a four-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes. The Lightning had not given up more than two goals in seven of eight games before Saturday’s 7-2 loss at Minnesota and must be alert against the Coyotes, who have several weapons on offense.

Captain Steven Stamkos boasts six goals and Tyler Johnson owns a career-high six-game assist streak for Tampa Bay, which started the season 2-1-1 at home. Arizona has managed only six goals in its last four games (1-2-1), but attempted 77 shots in the 2-1 overtime victory over Florida on Saturday with 41 hitting the net. Former Lightning goalie Mike Smith has allowed three goals in the last two games for the Coyotes after a rough start to the campaign.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (3-3-1): Defenseman Keith Yandle leads the team in scoring with eight points and fellow blue-liner Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who has struggled a bit with a minus-7 rating, had the winning goal Saturday. Left wing Mikkel Boedker is off to a strong start with five goals, but offseason acquisition Sam Gagner has recorded just one assist in seven games. Arizona, which starts a four-game trip, has registered eight goals on the power play and only nine at even strength – tied for second-least in the league.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-3-1): Defenseman Anton Stralman has been one of Tampa Bay’s most consistent players, even after top-pair partner Victor Hedman (fractured finger) went down Oct. 18, sporting a plus-9 rating and seven points. First-line right wing Ryan Callahan is also reportedly closing in on a return after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury. Goalie Ben Bishop, a Vezina finalist last season, has picked up where he left off with a 4-1-1 mark while yielding 12 goals in six starts.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay started the campaign 6-of-15 on the power play over the first three games, but is 2-of-19 since.

2. Arizona C Antoine Vermette has played in 400 consecutive games – the third-longest active streak in the league – and is one shy of 400 career points.

3. The Coyotes won both meetings last season, including a 4-3 shootout victory at Tampa Bay in March.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Coyotes 2