Preview: Coyotes at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have turned things around with three straight victories and will try to record another when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. The Lightning had dropped four of five before surviving against Winnipeg 6-5 in a shootout and followed that up with a pair of gritty road victories to pull within five points of Atlantic Division-leading Florida.

“By no means are we satisfied with our play,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos told reporters after a 4-2 win at Carolina on Sunday. “But we’re collecting points against some teams that we’re fighting with. And that’s what you want down the stretch.” Stamkos looks to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games against the Coyotes, who dropped a 3-2 decision at Washington on Monday. Arizona has gone 3-3-0 in its last six contests as it attempts to stay in the race for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the leading scorer for the Coyotes, was in the lineup Monday despite suffering a lower-body injury in the previous game and registered an assist for his 200th career point.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-26-6): Coach Dave Tippett played seven defensemen Monday, and two of them – Kevin Connauton and Connor Murphy – scored goals as Arizona fell six points behind Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the West. Ekman-Larsson has registered 46 points and rookie Max Domi has notched 41 while captain Shane Doan leads the club with 22 goals. The Coyotes need more from Mikkel Boedker, who has recorded 13 goals but none in his last eight contests.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (33-22-4): Tampa Bay was 1-for-24 on the power play in its previous seven games before Stamkos netted the winner with the man advantage on Sunday, but the team has allowed short-handed tallies in each of the last three contests. Alex Killorn (four points) and Ryan Callahan (three goals, five points) have prospered since moving to a line with Stamkos four games ago. Leading scorer Nikita Kucherov (49 points) missed Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury and is questionable for Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay RW J.T. Brown has scored five of his career-best eight goals in the last 12 games and is tied for the team lead with a plus-16 rating.

2. Arizona was 0-for-6 on the power play Monday and is near the bottom of the league in penalty-killing (77.7 percent) after allowing four goals in its last five games.

3. The Lightning won both meetings last season, scoring 11 goals in the process.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Coyotes 2