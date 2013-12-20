(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Maple Leafs 2, Coyotes 1 (SO): Joffrey Lupul scored the game winner in the third round of the shootout as Toronto beat visiting Phoenix for the first time in more than 10 years.

Following a scoreless but entertaining overtime period, the Maple Leafs went in front in the opening round of the shootout after James van Riemsdyk’s shot attempt crossed the goal line beneath netminder Mike Smith’s pad - a call that was confirmed via video replay. Mikkel Boedker evened the format with a backhand goal, but Lupul put Toronto back ahead in the third round and James Reimer stopped Antoine Vermette to preserve the win.

Troy Bodie scored in regulation while Reimer made 34 saves as Toronto won for just the fourth time in their last 14 games. Martin Hanzal countered late in regulation and Smith stopped 26 shots for the Coyotes, who have dropped three straight.

Bodie’s first goal in a Toronto uniform kicked off the scoring at 15:52 of the opening period. After being denied by Smith moments earlier, Bodie made good on his second chance as he flipped a backhand shot past Smith with his back to the net.

The Maple Leafs had a chance to double the advantage early in the third period, but couldn’t get the puck to settle with a partially open net and Smith well out of position. Reimer responded with a sensational save on defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s shot, but couldn’t prevent Hanzal from converting a wraparound at 15:08 after Toronto failed to clear the zone.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto had lost six straight meetings with Phoenix since a 5-4 triumph on Oct. 23, 2003. ... Smith fell to 3-0-2 all-time versus the Maple Leafs. ... Toronto C Peter Holland assisted on Bodie’s goal, giving him two goals and three assists in his last four games.