Coyotes 3, Maple Leafs 2: Sam Gagner and Antoine Vermette each scored for the second straight game as host Arizona built a three-goal lead and held off a comeback attempt by Toronto.

Martin Erat also tallied as the Coyotes snapped the Maple Leafs’ three-game winning streak. Mike Smith turned aside 28 shots to lift Arizona to its second straight victory following a three-game skid.

Defensemen Cody Franson and captain Dion Phaneuf scored power-play goals for Toronto, which had outscored the opposition 11-3 in its previous three games. Phil Kessel collected a pair of assists and James Reimer made 30 saves.

Arizona opened the scoring 10:29 into the contest, when Lauri Korpikoski intercepted a pass and set up Gagner for a point-blank one-timer before Erat doubled the advantage with 4:35 left in the first period, attempting a wraparound that went off the skate of Maple Leafs defenseman Stephane Robidas and past Reimer. Vermette extended the lead 6 1/2 minutes into the second, beating Reimer with a wraparound after his initial shot was stopped.

Toronto started its comeback less than three minutes later on a rocket by Phaneuf from the right point eight seconds into a power play. The Maple Leafs cashed in on the man advantage again with 6:07 left in the third, with Franson converting a slick backhand pass from James van Riemsdyk, but they were unable to push the equalizer past Smith.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gagner, who failed to score a goal in his first 10 games this season, moved within one point of 300 for his career. ... The two assists by Kessel gave him eight points during his four-game streak. ... Smith has permitted two goals or fewer in four of his last six starts after being pierced for 16 in his first three outings.