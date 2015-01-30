(Updated: CORRECTING: Vermette’s faceoffs in Game Notebook.)

Coyotes 3, Maple Leafs 1: Martin Hanzal scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as visiting Arizona snapped its season-high seven-game winless streak (0-5-2) and extended Toronto’s skid to eight contests (0-7-1).

Sam Gagner collected a power-play goal and an assist while All-Star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored from his own blue line for the Coyotes, who posted their eighth win in the last 10 meetings with the Maple Leafs. Mike Smith turned aside 24 shots to record his first victory since a 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Jan. 8.

All-Star Phil Kessel scored to reach the 20-goal plateau for the seventh consecutive season for Toronto, which has dropped 11 of its last 12 and fell to 3-15-1 in its last 19 contests. James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Morgan Rielly each notched an assist while Jonathan Bernier finished with 42 saves in falling to 3-1-0 lifetime versus Arizona.

Hanzal scored from along the end line as the puck squeezed under Bernier’s arm at 3:47 of the third to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. Arizona provided insurance with 3 1/2 minutes remaining as defenseman Keith Yandle’s point shot deflected off the stick of Gagner before appearing to carom off the right foot of Hanzal in front of the net.

Van Riemsdyk slid a nifty pass from just above the left faceoff circle into the slot for Kessel, who wired a shot that trickled between the pads of Smith with 3:27 remaining in the first period to open the scoring. Arizona answered in unconventional fashion as Ekman-Larsson golfed a shot from approximately 115 feet away that dipped just inside the right post five seconds into the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kessel’s goal was his first in eight games and first at even strength since Dec. 16. ... Veteran C Antoine Vermette won 15-of-20 faceoffs while playing in his 800th career game - and 200th with the Coyotes. ... Arizona’s Brendan Shinnimin was inserted into the lineup in place of fellow C Joe Vitale, who was nursing an upper-body injury.