Domi, Coyotes down Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Knowing Max Domi’s history with Toronto and the Maple Leafs, his Arizona Coyotes teammates pulled a prank on him in warmups Monday.

The rookie center took the ice first, and his teammates watched him take a few laps before they joined him.

When action on the ice actually counted, Domi scored a goal to help beat his father’s old team as Arizona edged Toronto 4-3 at Air Canada Centre.

Domi, selected 12th overall by the Coyotes in the 2013 draft, has 10 points in his first season. His father, Tie Domi, was drafted by the Maple Leafs and played more than 10 seasons in Toronto.

”You’re really in the zone on the game day and not thinking too much, so you don’t get out of sync too much,“ he said when asked about playing as a pro in Toronto for the first time. ”You’re definitely excited about it -- and I was for sure excited about it -- but it’s a hockey game, and that’s all I really looked into it.

“At the end of the day, you’re here to play hockey and nothing else. Everything else is just part of it. You get through it and you just focus on playing hockey. It was a big game for everyone. We had some big goals throughout the whole lineup. It was fun to see and definitely fun to be a part of, and we’ll take the win for sure.”

Regarding the pregame prank, Domi said, “That was funny. I saw (former junior teammate) Bo Horvat do it last year (with Vancouver), and he’s one of my best buddies, so I was getting a big kick out of that. I thought I was going to have to do that the first game I played. ... It’s usually about one lap, but I think I got seven or eight, so it was a good warmup, for sure.”

The Coyotes led 3-1 after the first two periods on goals by Domi, right winger Shane Doan and defenseman Klas Dahlbeck. Center Kyle Chipchura made the margin 4-1 early in the third period.

Domi and Doan scored their goals on first-period power plays. The Coyotes had a third power-play goal in the opening period disallowed because it was determined that center Martin Hanzal tipped in the puck with a high stick.

Hanzal later left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Center Shawn Matthias got his first goal and first point as a Leaf in the first period.

Left winger James Van Riemsdyk and defenseman Morgan Rielly scored third-period goals for the Leafs to cut into the Coyotes’ lead, but it was a case of Toronto finding its offense too late in the game.

The Coyotes (5-3-1) earned their second victory in a row, with goalie Mike Smith making 24 saves. They are 4-1-1 on the road.

The Leafs (1-5-2) have yet to win at home in three tries. Toronto goalie James Reimer stopped 20 shots, but he also whiffed on Dahlbeck’s goal from just inside the point on the short side.

Coyotes’ coach Dave Tippett liked his team’s work ethic.

“I thought we competed hard on loose pucks, kept it a simple, real disciplined game, and capitalized on some opportunities,” he said. “Our power play got us a couple big goals. I don’t like the two goals we gave up in the third -- we made a couple mistakes -- but for the most part, we competed really hard. We hung around and found a way to win.”

He praised the effort of Domi.

”He plays a real dynamic game,“ Tippett said. ”He’s tenacious. People look at his skating, but the thing we’ve been telling him to do more is shoot. He’s got a great shot -- forehand and backhand.

“I‘m sure he was happy. I‘m sure his family was happy. It’s a really good story for an unbelievable kid. There’s a lot pressure on him, a lot of spotlight on him, and he’s been so humble to his teammates -- such a great person in the dressing room.”

Leafs coach Mike Babcock was disappointed with his team’s overall effort.

“We can’t give that many chances, but we’ve also got to fix our penalty kill, that’s the bottom line,” he said. “To me, we can be structurally better than that to be in better spots, and if you don’t want to be in better spots we’ll find someone else who wants to be in better spots. ... Since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen that before. I’ve never seen us compete at that level. We’re not competing at that level. We’re going to fix it.”

NOTES: Maple Leafs C Byron Froese dressed for the second consecutive game since he was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. C Tyler Bozak missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... Toronto D Jake Gardiner missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. ... Toronto RW Mark Arcobello, signed as a free agent in the offseason, appeared in 27 games for the Coyotes last season, collecting nine goals and seven assists. ... The Coyotes recalled C Tyler Gaudet from Springfield of the AHL on Sunday, and he made his season-debut against the Leafs. ... The Coyotes’ roster includes two players, LW Anthony Duclair, and Max Domi, who played for Team Canada in the gold-medal game of the 2015 World Junior Championship game earlier this year at the Air Canada Centre. ... Dave Tippett is the longest-tenured and winningest coach in Coyotes franchise history.