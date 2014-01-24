Preview: Coyotes at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers look to end their five-game winless streak when they host the Phoenix Coyotes on Friday. Edmonton is 0-4-1 since posting an overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Jan. 10, earning its lone point in an overtime loss at Winnipeg on Saturday. Jordan Eberle scored with five minutes remaining in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as the Oilers dropped a 2-1 decision to Vancouver on Tuesday.

Phoenix is coming off a 3-2 defeat at Calgary on Wednesday. Antoine Vermette and captain Shane Doan scored for the Coyotes, who have dropped two in a row and eight of their last 11. Phoenix won each of its first three meetings with Edmonton, scoring four or more goals in each contest.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (23-18-9): Vermette’s goal on Wednesday was a short-handed tally. The 31-year-old also scored while down a man against Toronto two days earlier, giving Phoenix its first short-handed goal of the season. Martin Hanzal remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-31-6): Ales Hemsky skated in practice on Thursday, leaving open the possibility he will play against Phoenix. The veteran has not played since injuring his ankle on Jan. 14 versus Dallas. “It’s getting better,” Hemsky said. “It’s still sore, but I knew it would be sore for a while.” Hemsky has recorded seven goals and 17 assists in 48 games this season

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes have lost five straight on the road (0-3-2).

2. Edmonton purchased the Bakersfield Condors of the ECHL on Thursday.

3. Oilers G Ben Scrivens is 0-2-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average in two games since being acquired from Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Oilers 2