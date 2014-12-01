Preview: Coyotes at Oilers

After getting shut out against one Alberta representative, the Arizona Coyotes look to continue their good fortune against the other when they visit the reeling Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Arizona suffered its third straight loss with a 3-0 setback to Calgary on Saturday but has enjoyed success versus Edmonton this season. Mikkel Boedker collected three goals and an assist in the Coyotes’ 7-4 triumph over the Oilers on Oct. 15 before scoring the eventual game-winning tally in the third period of a 2-1 win on Nov. 16.

Devan Dubnyk saw his four-game winning streak halted by the Flames but made 33 saves two weeks ago against his former team. Taylor Hall has collected three goals and assist in the clubs’ first two meetings for Edmonton, which suffered back-to-back overtime losses to see its winless streak reach nine (0-6-3). Hall notched a pair of assists in the Oilers’ 4-3 shootout loss to St. Louis on Friday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-12-3): Arizona has mustered just 12 goals in its last seven contests and is scoreless in 112 minutes, 23 seconds since it squandered a three-goal lead en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Colorado on Tuesday. “Until we play a better game in the offensive zone, we’re going to defend too much. We just defend way too much,” coach Dave Tippett told the Arizona Republic. Antoine Vermette and defenseman Keith Yandle each have 16 points to lead seven players in double figures.

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-14-4): Goaltender Ben Scrivens is none-too-pleased with his team’s losing ways, telling the Edmonton Sun that “I think we’re getting what we deserve right now. I don’t think we’re playing good enough to win in the NHL.” David Perron, who is rumored to be involved in the team’s trade discussions, scored for the second time in four games on Friday to raise his season total to three after registering a career-high 28 in 2013-14. Forward Matt Hendricks suffered a leg injury against the Blues and did not skate on Sunday morning.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona C Brendan Shinnimin, 23, logged 13:11 of ice time and won 3-of-4 faceoffs in his NHL debut on Saturday.

2. Edmonton placed F Jesse Joensuu on waivers Sunday and sent D Martin Marincin to Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League.

3. The Coyotes are 0-for-5 on the power play during their losing streak after scoring with the man advantage in five of their previous six contests.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Coyotes 2