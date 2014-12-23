Preview: Coyotes at Oilers

The Arizona Coyotes have won only two of their last 12 games, with both victories coming against the Edmonton Oilers. Three of the Coyotes’ last four triumphs have been versus Edmonton, and they look to make it four of the last five when the struggling Pacific Division rivals face off at Rexall Place on Tuesday. Arizona is looking to complete a sweep of the five-game season series after outscoring Edmonton 16-8 in winning the first four matchups.

The Coyotes halted a five-game slide (0-4-1) with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Oilers at home on Dec. 16 before dropping the first two contests of their three-game road trip to Los Angeles and Vancouver by a combined 11-3 score. Edmonton has been even more abysmal, losing seven straight games (0-5-2) and 18 of its last 19 (1-12-6). The Oilers squandered a three-goal lead over the final 20:21 of regulation on Sunday and went on to suffer a 6-5 shootout loss to Dallas.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (11-18-4): Mikkel Boedker and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson have been instrumental in leading Arizona to a 4-0-0 record against Edmonton this season. Both players have scored two game-winning goals, while Boedker has collected five tallies and two assists in the four contests. Ekman-Larsson netted Arizona’s lone goal in Monday’s 7-1 loss to Vancouver and has tallied in three of his last four games.

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-20-7): Mark Arcobello registered his second career two-goal performance Sunday after scoring just once in his previous 19 games. The 26-year-old also tallied twice on Nov. 5, 2013 at Florida. Taylor Hall had recorded one goal in his previous 15 contests before also scoring a pair against Dallas.

OVERTIME

1. Hall’s two-goal, one-assist performance Sunday was his second of the season, with the first coming at Arizona on Oct. 15. The 23-year-old has recorded five of his 21 points - and three of his 10 goals - in 2014-15 against the Coyotes.

2. Edmonton is 0-1-2 under interim coach Todd Nelson.

3. Arizona is 3-9-3 over its last 15 games with just one regulation victory.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Coyotes 3