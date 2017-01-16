Preview: Coyotes at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers try to make it three wins in a row as they continue their six-game homestand Monday against the Pacific Division-rival Arizona Coyotes. Edmonton, which is one point ahead of San Jose for second place in the Pacific, began its string at Rogers Place with a loss to the Sharks but has posted back-to-back victories over New Jersey (in overtime) and Calgary (in a shootout) to improve to 4-1-1 in its last six at home.

Captain Connor McDavid was kept off the scoresheet by the Flames but has recorded seven of his league-leading 50 points over his last six contests. Arizona is beginning a three-game road trip after being denied a third consecutive victory by visiting Anaheim on Saturday. The Coyotes were shut out for the fourth time this season and second this month as they failed to complete a sweep of their three-game homestand. Arizona won two of its first three meetings with Edmonton this campaign, splitting a pair of 3-2 decisions at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus, Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (13-23-6): Scoring has been an issue this season, as Arizona ranks ahead of only Colorado (82) with 86 goals. The team has yet to have a player reach double digits in tallies, with Radim Vrbata and Martin Hanzal sharing the lead with nine apiece. Rookie Brendan Perlini has scored three of the Coyotes' last five goals and has netted six in his first 17 games in the NHL.

ABOUT THE OILERS (23-15-7): Patrick Maroon continues to enjoy a career season as he enters Monday's contest with seven goals in his last six games and a team-leading - and personal-best - 18 overall this campaign. The 28-year-old left wing has been kept in check by Arizona, however, as he failed to land on the scoresheet in each of the previous three meetings. Milan Lucic is fourth on the team with 10 goals but is mired in a 10-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. McDavid and C Leon Draisaitl (38) are first and second, respectively, on the Oilers in points and both are two shy of 100 for their careers.

2. Arizona F Alexander Burmistrov, who was claimed off waivers from Winnipeg on Jan. 2 after notching only two assists in 23 contests but hasn't played an NHL game since Dec. 6, hopes to make his debut with the team Monday.

3. Edmonton recalled D Jordan Oesterle from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Coyotes 1