Preview: Coyotes at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers hope to regain their offensive touch when they continue their three-game homestand Tuesday against the Pacific Division-rival Arizona Coyotes. Edmonton recorded a total of 15 goals over its final three games before the All-Star break but scored more than one only once (two) in its five contests since the layoff, going 1-4-0 in that span.

Captain Connor McDavid has seen his league scoring lead dwindle to one point during the Oilers' offensive slump as he registered one goal and one assist to bring his season total to 61. Edmonton, which is two points behind Anaheim for second place in the Pacific, opened its homestand Saturday with a 5-1 loss to Chicago but won each of its last two meetings with Arizona after dropping the first two of the five-game season series. The Coyotes opened their three-game road trip with a 5-0 triumph in Calgary on Monday as rookie Christian Dvorak recorded his second two-goal performance in three contests. Arizona earned at least one point in four straight (3-0-1) and seeking its first three-game road winning streak of the season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (19-28-7): Dvorak added an assist Monday to become the sixth member of the team to reach 20 points, with captain Shane Doan and defenseman Alex Goligoski both knocking on the door with 19 apiece. Jamie McGinn is six points away from the plateau but needs one goal to hit the century mark for his career as he prepares to skate in his 500th NHL game. The 28-year-old is mired in a 10-game drought, last scoring Jan. 19 at Minnesota.

ABOUT THE OILERS (29-19-8): Iiro Pakarinen completed a five-game conditioning stint with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and skated with Edmonton on Monday for the first time since suffering a knee injury during the preseason. "There's no pain anymore," the 25-year-old Finnish right wing told the team's website after the practice. "It's just getting my skating conditioning back and all my rhythm and timing back, but I'm feeling pretty good." Patrick Maroon scored against the Blackhawks, ending his 10-game drought and putting him one away from the first 20-goal season of his career.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers D Kris Russell is second in the NHL with 143 blocked shots - two behind leader Niklas Hjalmarsson of Chicago.

2. Coyotes C Martin Hanzal recorded three goals in his last two games to take over the team lead with 13 and climb within three of matching the career high he set in 2010-11.

3. The winner of each of the first four meetings this season scored three goals or fewer.

PREDICTION: Oilers 5, Coyotes 2