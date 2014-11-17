Coyotes 2, Oilers 1: Devan Dubnyk turned aside 33 shots to beat his former team as visiting Arizona defeated Edmonton for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.

Defenseman Brandon Gormley scored his first NHL goal in the opening period and Mikkel Boedker added another in the third as the Coyotes finished a three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 mark. Dubnyk, an Oilers’ first-round pick in 2004 who was traded to Nashville last season, made 15 saves in the first period while improving to 4-0-1 on the season.

Taylor Hall scored in his first contest back after missing the last six with a knee injury for Edmonton, which is winless in three games (0-2-1). Ben Scrivens made 26 saves for the Oilers, who had a 12-9 edge in shots on goal in the final period.

Gormley stepped into a slap shot with four seconds left in a power play and beat Scrivens at 14:08 for the only goal of the opening period. Dubnyk stopped all 25 shots he faced in the first two periods, but the Coyotes could not add to their lead despite having a 5-on-3 advantage for 65 seconds in the middle session.

Boedker notched his fourth point in four games with a shot from the slot 12:51 into the third session to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. Hall cut the deficit in half with a wrist shot from the slot on the power play only 79 seconds later before Dubnyk shut the door.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Four of Boedker’s seven goals this season have come in two games against the Oilers. … Edmonton C Boyd Gordon was 18-5 in the faceoff circle. … Coyotes LW Rob Klinkhammer suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.