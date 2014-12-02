Coyotes’ short-handed goals deflate Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Even when a team is last in the NHL and riding a nine-game losing streak, things really can get worse.

The Edmonton Oilers extended their season-high losing streak to an embarrassing 10 games Monday, dropping a 5-2 decision to the slumping Arizona Coyotes.

It was a battle of two beaten-down and desperate teams as the Coyotes, who had one win in their previous six games, took on the woeful Oilers (6-15-4).

And it wasn’t even close.

The Coyotes (10-12-3) scored four goals in the second period, two of them short-handed on the same Edmonton power play, one on the power play and one at 19:43 to hand the Oilers their most crushing defeat of the season.

Edmonton captain Andrew Ference hit the roof when it was over.

“We start a period with a power play, you’re looking for some jump,” the veteran defenseman said. “But we’re falling into old habits. Floating around expecting another team to lie down because you’re so great? It doesn’t happen. You allow two on the same power play? It’s a joke.”

Ference lit into Oilers players who keep making the same careless mistakes.

”It doesn’t change,“ he said. ”The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again when it doesn’t work.

“Do you try it again or look for a different path. I think that you’ve seen that with some of the mistakes. It’s insanity.”

The Coyotes were in a much better frame of mind afterward. Coach Dave Tippett credited his players for basically doing the exact opposite of what Ference said the Oilers were doing.

”I‘m glad that the leadership in this room came out and grabbed this game,“ he said. ”We played a lot of the game the right way. Our special teams were excellent, obviously with Toby (Rieder) getting those two short-handed goals, but also getting a couple on our power play. It was a much-needed win.

“Now the challenge is to continue this night in and night out.”

The previous time the teams met, former Edmonton goalie Devan Dubnyk was first star in a 2-1 Coyotes win. This time, Mike Smith, who is just 4-11-2 this season, got the start in goal for Arizona based on his 10-1-1 lifetime record against the Oilers.

The move backfired early, as Smith gave up an easy rebound on a manageable shot by left winger Taylor Hall that right winger Jordan Eberle slid home at 5:37 for the only goal of the first period.

The Oilers led after 20 minutes for the first time since Nov. 9. Meanwhile, the Coyotes saw their scoreless drought reach 132 minutes.

Momentum changed in a big way in the second period.

With Arizona right winger Shane Doan in the penalty box to serve a roughing penalty, Rieder bailed him out, scoring short-handed goals at 36 seconds and 1:34 to leave the Edmonton fans in stunned silence.

“I obviously wasn’t expecting anything like that,” Rieder said. “It is just amazing that we scored two short-handed goals. That was really exciting. I‘m not sure if I really realize what happened yet. It’s pretty hard to even score goals on the power play in this league, let alone to get two short-handed that quickly.”

Hall accepted full responsibility for letting the game get away.

“The guys who are on the power play are on it because of their skill,” he said. “But you have to realize that they can still score goals on the penalty kill. It really took the wind out of our sails after a good first (period).”

The Coyotes’ surge didn’t end there.

At 4:54, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson made it 3-1 on an Arizona power play.

Just when the Oilers thought they might escape the period with just a two-goal deficit, left winger Mikkel Boedker slipped another one past Oilers goalie Viktor Fasth to make it 4-1 and trigger a loud chorus of boos.

Arizona went right back to work in the third, making it 5-1 on a goal from right winger Martin Erat at 2:03.

Oilers defenseman Jeff Petry replied for Edmonton at 4:21 to set the final score.

Smith recorded 25 saves for the win. Fasth stopped 19 shots.

NOTES: Oilers LW Matt Hendricks was still limping after blocking a shot in Nashville. He missed his second game Monday. ... Edmonton RW Jesse Joensuu cleared waivers and was assigned to Oklahoma City in the AHL. The Oilers called up RW Tyler Pitlick, the 31st pick overall in 2010, to take his place. ... The Oilers picked up three of a possible 26 points in their first 13 games against the Western Conference. ... Coyotes coach Dave Tippett is 18-2-3 in 23 games against Edmonton. ... The last time the Coyotes lost a regulation game in Edmonton was Jan. 25, 2011. The Coyotes’ streak of 16 straight games with at least a point against the Oilers is their longest against any opponent.