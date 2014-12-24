Coyotes sweep five-game season series vs. Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers thought blowing a three-goal lead in the final 21 minutes on home ice would be the worst thing that happened to them this week.

They were wrong.

The Arizona Coyotes, meanwhile, had a feeling a trip to Edmonton would be the cure for their recent tailspin.

They were right.

The Coyotes continued their mastery over the Oilers, beating them 5-1 at Rexall Place to sweep the season series 5-0.

The Coyotes have just three wins in their last 13 games -- all of them against the Oilers -- and five of their 12 wins have come at Edmonton’s expense.

“It felt good. It’s obviously a big win for us. Things haven’t been going great,” said Coyotes center Sam Gagner, who had two goals and two assists in the victory against his former team. “For myself, it’s a good feeling. I just want to help contribute. It’s one of those nights things seemed to go in for me. I haven’t had a lot of that this year. I’ll take it when I can get it.”

Related Coverage Preview: Coyotes at Oilers

So will his coach, whose club was coming off a Monday night beating in Vancouver

“I didn’t think last night was a 7-1 score and I didn’t think tonight was a 5-1 score,” Dave Tippett said. “But we’ll take it and move on.”

The Oilers, after gassing a 5-2 lead at home to the Dallas Stars on Sunday, had to explain why the second-to-last team in the Western Conference, playing the second of back-to-back games on the road, walked into their building and beat them.

They couldn‘t.

“Our effort was there, but they don’t give points for that,” winger Taylor Hall said. “We have to make plays. We have to play solid, fundamental hockey. Against a team that got beat pretty bad last night, they came out hard and we didn’t match that.”

The Oilers, who trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before a third-period collapse sealed their fate, lost for the 19th time in 20 games to fall to 7-21-7 on the season.

“We didn’t play good enough, obviously,” Edmonton winger David Perron said. “They’re a hungry team over there; they lost a big game yesterday. We knew they were going to come out and be aggressive on every puck.”

Despite playing on tired legs, the Coyotes wasted no time in jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Gagner at 1:44 and left wing Martin Erat at 5:00.

Ben Scrivens, starting his fifth straight game in goal after losing the previous four, got the hook after just three shots.

Edmonton got one of the goals back when a centering pass from defenseman Justin Schultz banked in off an Arizona stick at 6:18 to make it 2-1 at the first intermission. It was his first goal in 27 games.

After Edmonton failed to convert on four straight power plays late in the first period and early in the second, Arizona defenseman Keith Yandle restored the two-goal lead 7:54 into the middle period to give the visitors a 3-1 advantage after 40.

Edmonton completed another collapse in the third, when its comeback hopes were washed away by two Arizona goals in 13 seconds, one from Gagner and one from defenseman Brandon Gormley.

Another former Oiler, goalie Devan Dubnyk, figured in the win, stopping 26 of 27 shots to improve his record to 3-0 this season against his former team.

“It’s still a good feeling coming in here and it’s a little extra motivation before the game to get ready for it,” he said. “We really wanted this one going into the break, so it feels really good.”

The Coyotes are 12-18-4 while Edmonton will spend another Christmas in 30th.

“Right now there’s a piece missing here, a piece missing there and it throws the whole thing off,” Oilers captain Andrew Ference said. “We’re just nowhere near where we have to be compete in this league.”

NOTES: Coyotes G Devan Dubnyk, who started for the fourth time in five games, essentially has taken the starting job from Mike Smith. In his only start of the past two weeks, Smith got the hook 1:39 into the second period after giving up 11 goals on four shots Monday in Vancouver. ... Four of the Coyotes’ first 11 wins this season came against Edmonton. Arizona would be last overall in the NHL were it not for the eight points it earned at the Oilers’ expense. ... The Coyotes sent C Alexandre Bolduc to AHL Portland before the game. ... Oilers C Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous game as a healthy scratch. C Anton Lander returned to the AHL to make room for Draisaitl. ... Oilers G Ben Scrivens started his fifth consecutive game despite taking four losses in a row.