Preview: Coyotes at Panthers

The Phoenix Coyotes look to complete a two-game sweep of their trip to the Sunshine State when they visit the struggling Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Coyotes gave up a lead late in regulation before beating Tampa Bay 4-3 in a shootout Monday to move within one point of Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Panthers have split a pair of games since acquiring All Star goalie Roberto Luongo, but are 3-9-0 over their last dozen contests.

Luongo, who came over from Vancouver on Wednesday, shut out Buffalo in his debut and allowed four goals on 41 shots in the 5-2 loss to Boston on Sunday. Phoenix has won three of its last four overall and snapped a five-game winless streak on the road Monday. The Coyotes, who are 13-8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents, host Florida on March 20 and have earned at least a point in the last four meetings with the Panthers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE COYOTES (30-24-11): Coach Dave Tippett inserted defenseman Brandon Gormley for his NHL debut and forward Andy Miele into the lineup against Tampa Bay to push the pace - and he liked the results as both had a plus-1 rating. The Coyotes only managed 20 shots on goal, but had 32 more that either missed the net or were blocked and got the job done. Mikkel Boedker snapped a 13-game goal-scoring drought Monday and joined Antoine Vermette as the fourth and fifth players to reach 40 points for Phoenix this season.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (24-33-7): Florida has yielded at least four goals nine times over the last 13 games while standing 27th in both goals for and against in the league. Scottie Upshall leads the team in points with 31 and veteran Brad Boyes has collected 29 for a team averaging 2.33 goals per contest. Rookie Nick Bjugstad has scored 14 times – none on the power play - and added 14 assists, including six points in the last seven games. Last season’s Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau has gone 15 games without a goal.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers are last in the league on the power play (9.6 percent) and in penalty killing (75.5), going only 20-of-30 the last eight games.

2. Phoenix D Keith Yandle leads the team in points (44) and assists (37), but has a team-worst minus-19 rating.

3. Florida D Eric Gudbranson left Sunday’s game with an undisclosed lower-body injury and his status is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Panthers 2