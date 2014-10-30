Preview: Coyotes at Panthers

The Florida Panthers look to exact revenge from the visiting Arizona Coyotes when the clubs meet for the second time in six days on Thursday. The Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to the Coyotes on Saturday as defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal 2:20 into overtime. Despite the setback, Florida first-year coach Gerard Gallant was pleased with the team’s effort during its 2-0-2 road trip.

“It was a good trip, I think the guys feel real good about themselves,” Gallant said. “Now we just have to make sure we take care of business at home for the next couple of games.” Mike Smith turned aside 23 shots to improve to 7-4-3 in his career versus the Panthers but yielded six goals on 33 shots before being relieved in the third period of Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay. “It’s a whole group,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said his team’s effort in the setback. “Whole group - not Mike. Whole group.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida

ABOUT THE COYOTES (3-4-1): Although Shane Doan scored his first goal of the season, the captain was none-too-pleased after watching his team fall to 1-3-1 in its last five contests. “This is our third game where we’ve given up way too many goals,” Doan said. “As a professional hockey player, you get embarrassed.” B.J. Crombeen also tallied on Tuesday after seeing his apparent goal versus Florida waved off after a video review.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (2-2-3): General manager Dale Tallon gave rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad quite the vote of confidence on Wednesday. “Unless he really collapses, I don’t see him going anywhere,” Tallon told NHL.com of Ekblad, who was the first overall pick of the 2014 draft. “I’ve been very impressed with his composure and maturity.” Ekblad has averaged nearly 22 minutes of ice time and notched two assists in seven contests. Although he basically revealed his plans, Tallon officially has until Ekblad’s 10th game to determine whether the 18-year-old is sent to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League or remains with the club.

OVERTIME

1. Florida G Roberto Luongo, who made 39 saves on Saturday, has yielded just six goals in his last four contests (2-1-1).

2. Arizona C Antoine Vermette, who played in his 400th consecutive game on Tuesday, has just one goal this season after scoring 24 in 2013-14.

3. Panthers C Dave Bolland (lower body) did not skate on Wednesday and is expected to miss his fourth straight contest.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 2, Panthers 1