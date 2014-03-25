Preview: Coyotes at Penguins

With the Phoenix Coyotes playing in back-to-back contests, backup goaltender Thomas Greiss originally was penciled in to start Tuesday’s road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After workhorse netminder Mike Smith suffered a leg injury on Monday, Greiss may see much more action than anticipated as the Coyotes nurse a one-point lead over Dallas for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Greiss didn’t fare well in relief of Smith, yielding a pair of goals as Phoenix dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the New York Rangers.

While the Coyotes’ postseason plans are up in the air, the Metropolitan Division-leading Penguins can clinch a berth on Tuesday. Pittsburgh will do so with either a win or if it secures at least one point and either Washington loses in any fashion or Columbus falls in regulation. The Penguins suffered their fourth loss in six games (2-3-1) on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 setback to St. Louis.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (34-26-12): Smith made his 12th consecutive start before exiting after Derick Brassard fell on his extended right leg. Coach Dave Tippett didn’t elaborate on the injury, other than to say that the Canadian Olympian would be evaluated. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the second straight contest on Monday to extend his point streak to four games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (46-20-5): While Pittsburgh has dominated the Eastern Conference (32-13-4), it has faced a tougher battle against Western foes (14-7-1) - with notable setbacks to Chicago at Soldier Field and heavyweights San Jose and the Blues. “It doesn’t get any easier,” center Brandon Sutter told the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. “There’s no doubt that a lot of these Western teams play a heavier game. You’ve got to be at your best against them.” After facing Phoenix, the Penguins will test their mettle versus Los Angeles (Thursday) and the Blackhawks (Sunday).

OVERTIME

1. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury is winless in his last four starts (0-2-1) - and yielded three goals in just 14 minutes but exited without a decision versus Philadelphia on March 16.

2. Smith made 23 saves in Phoenix’s 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Feb. 1.

3. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin scored his team’s lone goal versus the Coyotes. He collected four tallies and two assists in his previous two contests before being blanked by St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Coyotes 1