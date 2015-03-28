Preview: Coyotes at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have stumbled badly down the stretch but still remain in contention for second place in the Metropolitan Division as they prepare to host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. The Penguins are only two points behind the New York Islanders in the division with a game in hand despite losing two in a row and six of their last seven (1-5-1). Yet Pittsburgh also is in danger of dropping into the top wild card, leading fourth-place Washington by one point.

The Penguins need to reverse their struggles at Consol Energy Center, having lost three in a row there entering the opener of a three-game homestand against the struggling Coyotes. Western Conference-worst Arizona has won the first two stops of its three-game road trip to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Coyotes had lost 18 of 19 overall before back-to-back overtime wins at Detroit and Buffalo, but they have not been victorious in regulation since Feb. 3.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (23-44-8): Oliver Ekman-Larsson has scored four times in the past five games to take over the NHL lead for defensemen with 21 tallies while putting himself among some pretty select company. Ekman-Larsson, who needs two goals to tie Phil Housley’s franchise single-season mark, also broke the record for most tallies in a season for a Swedish-born defenseman, eclipsing the total set by former Detroit Red Wings standout Nicklas Lidstrom. “I didn’t know that, but that’s pretty special,” Ekman-Larsson said after Thursday’s win.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (40-23-11): Injuries have played a pivotal part in Pittsburgh’s recent slide, with second-leading scorer Evgeni Malkin missing the past six games with a lower-body injury and No. 4 scorer Patric Hornqvist sitting out five in a row. Both players were back at practice Friday but Malkin, who has scored a team-high 28 goals to go along with 40 assists, appears closer to returning than Hornqvist, who said he is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh’s power play has converted on only 3-of-36 chances over the past 12 games.

2. Coyotes G Mike Smith will be seeking his first three-game winning streak of the season.

3. Penguins G Thomas Greiss will get the start Saturday. Pittsburgh has been blanked in his last two starts.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Coyotes 3